Southwest Airlines Request A Call Back Has Major Problems

Southwest Automatic Request A Call Back Has Major Issues





For several years Southwest has had a problem with their automatic call back feature. Instead of waiting on hold for 5, 10 or 20 minutes call customer service at their phone number 800-435-9792 it gives you the option of calling you back. When the system does call you back and you follow the instructions to of hitting any key when " " is on the line. It just hangs up.









I assume Southwest is problem outsourcing their call back feature to a third party telecom company. I would like to know what telecom company is providing this service and would love to call them out also in this blog post. Southwest always has had great customer service and this happens to be something that does not seem to be getting resolved. I would bet AT&T and/or Verizon are providing this 8000 call back service and scamming Southwest by dropping calls and then charging them for each call. Wouldn't put it past them to do this. I have even experimented with turning WiFi calling off on the phone and the problem still persists. I also added Southwest 800 number to my phone book so it wouldn't be blocked. The reason I am writing about the problem is that apparently customer service is aware of it based on this discussion Serious Problems . Yet nothing has been done to fix the issue in the last two years.



