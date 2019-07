Amazing Things You Can Do With A Smartphone

Gone are the days where you would have to go to an expensive car mechanic every time your car experienced any kind of problem. Now,, you can easily diagnose car issues yourself from home. This saves you spending hundreds of dollars going to a car mechanic just for them to tell you there’s nothing wrong. You simply plug your smartphone into your car's diagnostic port, and the app will then be able to diagnose any issues, and some can even give you an estimate on the repair costs. These apps can also be used to give you advice and guides on important car maintenance like how to change the oil, remind you where you parked, and alert your loved one if you are in an accident.