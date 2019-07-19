Amazing Things You Can Do With A Smartphone





In today’s modern society, pretty much everyone owns a smartphone or some sort of smart device. There are tons of things you can do with a smartphone, besides just texting or making calls. However, with millions of apps available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, it can become confusing knowing exactly what your smart device can do. To help you get the most out of your smartphone, here are some amazing things you can do with it today.

Track your health

Instant Heart Rate takes readings of your pulse by using your camera to detect color changes in your index finger. This data is then converted into a simple graph so you can monitor and track your heart rate over a period of time. This app is particularly useful if you have a medical condition like diabetes or heart disease that requires you to monitor your heart rate closely. You can also easily track your diet and exercise on apps like MyFitnessPal. This allows you to record your food intake and also provides useful tools like nutrition barcode scanning, motion sensors, and connections with activity-tracking devices. Your smartphone is a powerful tool for collecting information based on your health.

Provide entertainment

There are hundreds of apps on your smartphone that can provide entertainment. You can use social media apps to connect with your friends and family and learn about current affairs. Watching free videos on YouTube is another popular source of entertainment on smartphones. The Youtube app is free to download and can provide endless hours of entertainment. There is also a massive selection of fun games available to download on your smartphone, and many of these are free! You also have the opportunity to play exciting online betting games on your smartphone and have the chance to win huge jackpots instantly.

Diagnose your car issues

Now, with the help of car apps, you can easily diagnose car issues yourself from home. This saves you spending hundreds of dollars going to a car mechanic just for them to tell you there's nothing wrong. You simply plug your smartphone into your car's diagnostic port, and the app will then be able to diagnose any issues, and some can even give you an estimate on the repair costs. These apps can also be used to give you advice and guides on important car maintenance like how to change the oil, remind you where you parked, and alert your loved one if you are in an accident.




