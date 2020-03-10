Zip Codes. Small Cities & Rural Areas With Poor Cell Phone Coverage

We are going to start publishing zip codes of our most active users and of recent site searches.  If you see a zip code here we are happy to launch a local map.  Please let us know in the comments below. 

Zip Codes
05055
10950
13646
16157
20187
27379
27587
41649
42256
49251
54961
72524
72556
79904
82721
89449
92121
92833
94566
99610
Annadale
Athens ohio
Bakersfield, ca
Chester County
Colorado route 128
Colorado route 555
east haven
Fletcher, NC
Hite, Kentucky
McMullen County
netherlands
Quincy, CA
Rochester, nh
Uniontown, PA
