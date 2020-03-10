Zip Codes. Small Cities & Rural Areas With Poor Cell Phone Coverage



Zip Codes 05055 10950 13646 16157 20187 27379 27587 41649 42256 49251 54961 72524 72556 79904 82721 89449 92121 92833 94566 99610 Annadale Athens ohio Bakersfield, ca Chester County Colorado route 128 Colorado route 555 east haven Fletcher, NC Hite, Kentucky McMullen County netherlands Quincy, CA Rochester, nh Uniontown, PA

We are going to start publishing zip codes of our most active users and of recent site searches. If you see a zip code here we are happy to launch a local map. Please let us know in the comments below.