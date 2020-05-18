Improving Your Internet Connectivity in Remote Areas

Living in a remote area doesn’t mean isolating yourself from the world. During this age of global connectivity, it is widely possible to be constantly in touch with people from different parts of the globe. Some people chose to live in rural or far-flung areas in order to enjoy peace and quiet or it’s what they need to get some work done. However, this choice has some inherent drawbacks and one of them can be a poor or intermittent internet connection. Fortunately, technical advancements in infrastructure and digital design have given us options to address this disadvantage in connectivity.
Here are some ways to improve your online connectivity:
1.
Relocate or Upgrade Router
Sometimes the placement of your router affects the level of connection you have on your gadgets. If you place your router in a contained and restricted area, like behind doors or in a room with thick walls, the signals may be attenuated significantly. It is advisable to put it in a place where it is virtually at the center of the gadgets that it’s connected to. You can also mount them on walls if you want some elevation for your router.
You may want to check how long you procured your router, some of the older models cannot accommodate large homes with many rooms. Upgrading your router may improve its services as some models may go extinct when high-speed wifi standards come in. With new technology, new features and improvements are added which enables the newer models to support your requirements.
2.
Consider Your ISP
Some Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are just not cut out to accommodate clients from remote areas. If you’re having issues like intermittent access and speed below what was advertised then you may want to shop for a more reliable provider. You don’t have to spend a fortune for a better connection, take time to browse EarthLink internet deals and promotions for May 2020 for a bundle or package that help you with your issues. These deals have different packages so you won’t have to spend more than what you need. It’s important to be able to receive reliable service from your ISP so if your current one doesn’t meet your expectations then you may want to consider shifting to another one.
3.
Regulate Bandwidth
If there are other people using your internet in the house, you may want to look into what they’re accessing. Some online games, streaming services, and other activities require large bandwidth which can affect the connection of some of the devices linked to the router. There are software applications that allow you to manage how much bandwidth is allocated to every use. Your router will also have that feature that allows you to give more allocation to video chat than streaming services or vice versa.
4.
Amplify Signal
You may want to use signal boosters to improve transmission from your router to other areas of the house. If you’re living in a big house or you want to work outdoors far from the router, using these boosters will efficiently enable you to connect your devices to the router.
5.
Use Repeaters
If you have a couple of unused routers at home and you don’t want to spend money on boosters, you may want to use those old routers as repeaters. By connecting them using a LAN cable you can setup a bridge connection, which allows your secondary router to connect devices to the internet through the main router.
The internet has given us the opportunity to work from anywhere in the globe along with enjoying contents shared by different people. This ability to connect to people even from the most far-reaching corners is one of the most significant achievements in human history. The technology is still far from perfect and with time, experiencing difficulties by being in a remote location will just be a distant memory.