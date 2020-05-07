IT Management and Its Strategic Role in Cyber Security

In a digital world where the internet facilitates all types of interactions between businesses and customers, the role of IT is now more important than ever. As the role of IT grows, businesses often turn to IT management to be able to accommodate the growth without stretching its department thin. It removes many of the burdens laid upon the IT department, allowing you to focus on the most important aspects of their business.
Cybersecurity is one of the areas that IT management augments by allowing the allocation of the extra resources needed for cybersecurity to work at maximum efficiency. As the cybersecurity investors at https://option3ventures.com/ emphasize, cybersecurity is becoming a lucrative investment that can utilize the financial expertise of investors and the US intelligence community through IT management. Cybersecurity and IT management work hand in hand to provide a business with what it needs in terms of technology and safety, here’s how.
What’s Cybersecurity?
The job of cybersecurity is quite simple if you boil it down to its essence; its primary focus is to ensure that a business or an organization’s data is kept private. Cybersecurity specialists investigate a company’s network thoroughly to look for any weaknesses that could lead to vulnerabilities and breaches. Whether it’s a corporate network, cloud server, or local computer network, cybersecurity will develop solutions that can resolve the problem before it escalates.
One of the most popular tools of cybersecurity is ethical hacking. Unlike black hat or criminal hackers, an organization pays its cybersecurity team to try and hack into the networks of the company. Ethical hacking helps cybersecurity agents scan for vulnerabilities from the same perspective that a criminal hacker would when they try to hack into the company.
Prioritizing Cybersecurity
Unfortunately, most board meetings rarely talk about the status of their cybersecurity and the team behind it. Cybersecurity is often reserved for close-quarter discussions with the department of IT. This is where IT management steps in; it can create a communication channel between board directors and the cybersecurity solutions, instead of relying on investors who would only make a move if a security breach occurs. IT management will ensure that the department of cybersecurity is ready at all times by bringing related concerns to the executives’ table.
IT management will ask some questions to ensure that the company’s assets are protected properly. The first thing they’ll want to know is whether there’s a quick and effective plan that’s reserved for data breaches or not. This trust gap between management and cybersecurity can keep getting wider as decision-makers do not have enough data to put together a proper plan. IT management can help provide transparency and communication to both sides to avoid costly mistakes.
Coordination Between Cybersecurity and Business
Units
In a professional setup, cybersecurity, IT, and other business units may not share a lot of trust-based relationships because their scopes can sometimes overlap, causing problems. Since cybersecurity prioritizes safety over any convenience, this has lead to the imposing of strict safety protocols that may cause tensions later between the affected business unit and the cybersecurity department.
Another major problem that's encountered by cybersecurity is convincing business colleagues with the importance of these securities. It’s believed that 60% of cyberattacks on businesses are made by company insiders. The IT management department should ensure that the employees are aware of any security risk their actions pose, in addition to staying wary to avoid getting monitored or traced. Once cybersecurity provides employees with extra access, the potential of making a mistake increases. This coordination between the different departments is carried out by IT management, which helps in avoiding hassles.
Identifying Critical Assets
Many may think that cybersecurity protects all secured data of a company equally, but that’s not exactly what happens. Similar to a hierarchy or a tier system, efforts regarding the protection of assets increase depending on how important that asset is. This type of protection requires the identification of the most important assets in an organization. IT management will help cybersecurity in finding the most important assets. The transparency between IT and executive management allows the organization to make an informed decision that involves sacrificing less important assets to save critical ones.
There is no doubt that the pressure on cybersecurity is increasing every day as we depend more and more on our devices to work, communicate, and make different transactions. With a lot of people working from home now, maintaining the proper digital operations of an organization can make all the difference. The role of IT management, in this case, is to keep cybersecurity at its best form while focusing on maintaining safe and steady coordination between different business units.