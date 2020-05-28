Most Useful Apps to Download this Year

Ad-blockersOne of the most useful kinds of apps that you can download is a pop-up blocker. This is because so many websites these days use incredibly annoying pop-up ads that can make your experience much worse and more frustrating. There are many different reputable ad blockers available such as Ad-Block Pro and Ghostery. Be sure to experiment with different apps to find the one that works best for you. You will find that on some websites you may need to disable your ad blocker in order to use the site properly. Most apps include a feature to wave the ad blocking service for certain websites.
Video downloadersIf you are like everyone else who uses the internet, then there is a good chance that you also like to stream videos online. Whether it is using youtube or a similar streaming service, the presence of advertisements and the issue of bandwidth usage can impact your ability to stream in the way you want. If these sound like issues you face then we recommend using a video downloader such as Viddly or a similar service then it should help with the issue. This will allow you to view your videos offline as many times as you would like without using up your precious bandwidth. Another added benefit is the fact that since you have downloaded the video you should not have to view any ads or click through any pop-ups in order to watch.
Online bankingIn the current times having an online banking app is almost essential. With many bank branches closing or reducing service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online banking has become more and more prevalent. Some apps even include a service that allows you to deposit cheques using the camera on your phone, saving you time and allowing you to stay safely within your home.
Video gamesIn these trying and stressful times, it is important to kick back, relax, and enjoy some leisure time. An increasingly popular way to spend this time is by playing video games. There are a whole host of free to play games that you can download that will provide countless hours of fun. Some popular games include plants versus zombies, old school Runescape, Minecraft, and many others. Get your friends in on the action and enjoy playing some games online from the safety of your home. It will be almost as if everything is back to normal!
Productivity appsProductivity apps can be helpful for people who find themselves wasting too much time on their devices. Many apps will send you reminders or even lock you out of certain apps for a predetermined amount of time. Some popular apps include Abitica, Evernote, and many others.
Social mediaSocial media apps are one of the most popular apps to download. They allow you to communicate and share with your friends online. Some popular social media apps include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others. IF you have lots of friends on social media then it can be an incredibly fun and useful tool to have.
Music streamingMusic streaming is a relatively new industry, and many people have been using it more and more each year. Some popular options for online music streaming include apple music, Spotify, and others. These services will give you access to vast swaths of music for a monthly subscription fee. Some services offer a free version that includes ads in between songs.
Hopefully, this article has been helpful and informative regarding the most useful apps to download this year. There is no need to feel overwhelmed by the choices when searching for new apps to use. By using the tips and tricks included in this article you should have a good grasp of the kinds of apps that will make the most of your time and allow you to enjoy your time on your computer or device to the full extent. Do not continue to waste your time and money on useless software. Take some steps in the right direction today by using these concrete suggestions.