Coping With Separation and Divorce: How to Get Your Self-Esteem Back

Divorce can throw your whole world out of orbit and leave you wondering who you are. There isn't much you can do to keep it from hurting, but you don't have to let it destroy your self-esteem either.
Plenty of people have had to endure a divorce in their lifetime—unfortunately, it's pretty common. One of the more common difficulties that come with going through a divorce is that people tend to suffer a hit to their confidence. Once your mojo goes, you just aren't you anymore. Continue reading to get some tips to help you get your self-esteem back after a divorce.
1. Let go of feelings of being a failure.
The first step to regaining your confidence is to stop thinking you're a failure because your marriage didn't work out. You are not what happened to you, and you can't base your identity on your divorce.
The important thing is to learn from any mistakes you may have made in the relationship and carry those lessons with you into your future relationship(s). If you're open to it, you can find love again—your divorce doesn't define you. You're not a failure—hold your head high knowing that you have what it takes to succeed in all areas of life.
2. Get in shape.
Have you wanted to get in shape for a while but lacked the motivation? Well, now is the perfect time to attack your fitness goals and use your newfound freedom as your fire.
You deserve to love what you see when you look in the mirror, and that's true on both a physical and spiritual level. Start going to the gym and busting a sweat. Exercising boosts mood and confidence, so you'll get back into shape mentally and physically.
If you haven't exercised in a while, then it's best for you to start lightly and pick up the pace and intensity with time. Also, you should consult your physician before beginning any workout routine.
3. Bring your sexy back.
We all know that "people make the clothes" rather than vice versa, but few things make people feel better than getting new, fashionable attire. If you're down and looking for a quick pick-me-up, then treat yourself to a shopping spree.
Ladies, treat your self to some chic lingerie that will bring your sexy side back to life. Soma is an online lingerie shop with premium nightwear at affordable prices. They also have swimwear and apparel for every occasion.
Even if you're not dating anyone, you can get something just for yourself. When you see how desirable you look in your new lingerie, your confidence will soar.
4. Don't air your dirty laundry on social media.
Depending on your situation and emotional state, social media can be your best friend or your worst enemy. When you're hurting or angry with someone, it's much more likely to be your worst enemy.
During this difficult period in your life, the best thing you can do is keep your personal life off social media. You don't want to subject yourself to undue criticism and make your situation a subject of public commentary. So avoid social media traps for your sanity's sake.
5. Get to know you again.
Even though your divorce has been hurtful and stressful, you can still use it as an opportunity. For the first time since you were married, you have the chance to get to know who you are apart from your former partner.
Rather than sulk, try some experiences and give yourself a chance to discover new passions. You may find a new hobby or even a side hustle!
Also, don't be afraid to put yourself back on the market. You may wonder if you'll ever find love again, and the answer is a resounding no if you aren't willing to get back out there and risk being hurt again. It's important to make sure that you have enough love for yourself before you decide to love someone else but when you're ready, you'll know.