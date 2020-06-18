Discover how to start and run a business from your smartphone

Getting a business off the ground used to be overwhelming and complicated. Well, this is not the case anymore. If you have a smartphone, you are good to go. It does not matter that you do not have the latest generation computer or that you cannot afford to invest in expensive equipment. You can get into business thanks to mobile technology. Indeed, a computer or even a notebook would be better, but for day-to-day operations, a smartphone is enough. You may not be able to start your own web design services, but you can make money with your smartphone. If you are curious to find out more, please continue reading.
If you want to become a mobile entrepreneur, here are some ideas for you
Leverage the power of mobile technology and start a phone-friendly business
Given the current circumstances, you should give mobile entrepreneurship a try. It is expected that things will not get back to normal for a long, long time, so you might as well make sure it works out in your favor. You have the chance to make a name for yourself in the business world and you should take advantage of it. The idea of becoming a mobile entrepreneur is similar to that of becoming a freelancer, the main difference being that you are not interested in working for someone else. If all you need to get started is a good business idea, any one of these ideas can take you on the roadmap to success.
Launch a niche brand on Instagram
The popularity of social media continues to grow, which means that users will demand better experiences. If you would like to monetize Instagram, you are going to have to make an effort. You do not need to be a big celebrity like Kylie Jenner, but you do have to make your peers trust you no matter what niche you decide on. Speaking of which, the best monetization methods include selling shortouts for other brands, driving traffic to certain products and earning a commission, and talking about yourself. The last one does not seem complicated, does it?
Trade stocks
Yes, trading in stock is an actual business. It enables you to make a profitable living. Download a trading app and put your money into the account. It is necessary to sign up with a brokerage firm to obtain the trading platform. You are at the beginning of your investing journey. If you are not looking forward to spending hours at an end making investments, become a passive investor. Choosing the right broker is essential because it can make the difference between securing a substantial income stream and experiencing unpleasant disappointment.
Edit videos for businesses
You can make a full-time income as a video editor. Arranging video shots is not overly complicated and your smartphone can help you in this sense. There are apps that handle every aspect of video editing. The best thing of all is that you do not have to be tech-savvy to edit videos for social media or blogs. An online video editing business provides much-needed financial freedom. You can choose to be paid by the hour or by project.
A smartphone saves you a lot of time, as you can work from anywhere at any time. 2020 smartphones are really smart and they enable you to do some pretty incredible things. Depending on your business, operational methodology, and size, you can build your own company with just a smartphone. Pay attention to the fact that a smartphone is versatile, but it cannot do everything. Certain types of businesses cannot run on a smartphone. It is necessary to make a hefty investment, which is not good news if you are short on cash.
If you do not want to become a mobile entrepreneur and would like to go on a different path, consider a home equity line of credit. If you have built up enough equity in your home, you can use that money to pay for unexpected costs. Getting back on topic, some businesses present more challenges, while others simply adapt to being run on mobile devices. If used correctly, a smartphone can transform you into an entrepreneur. Choose the phone that you will use for business purposes. Additionally, you will want to:
- Install apps that you can use across several platforms – If you have not been living under a rock, you have most certainly heard about G Suite, the collaboration and productivity apps powered by Google. You can work on the go, overcoming productivity setbacks. Adopt cloud technology and problems will become a thing of the past.
- Keep it simple – You might be tempted to download all sorts of apps, thinking that they will help you enhance your workflow. The result is that you keep switching between apps and, eventually, lose your head. It is better to keep things simple. The fewer apps you have on the phone, the better.
- Link your business email to your phone – Configure your email account to your Android or iOS device through the email application included as default. This way, you can answer important messages on time and your inbox will not be full. Keep on top of what is happening at all times. Set a password on your mobile device for added security.
So, you enjoy conducting business from your smartphone. You can work from the local park without fearing that you will lose important calls or messages. As the novelty of working from your mobile device fades away, you will understand that all the important information is stored on your phone. Find a place to store documents, images, videos, and other types of files. The storage space on your smartphone is limited, not to mention that you could risk losing it all.
If you do not want to complicate yourself, stick with Google. To be more precise, let Google back up your stuff. Everything will be stored in the cloud, which means that you will not lose important data. Cloud storage is perfect whether we are talking about PDFs or PowerPoint presentations.