Things You Never Knew You Could Do With a Smartphone

You can use your smartphone to get directions to your preferred destination, do research for your school project, type a few things for presentations, and even send bulk emails to your leads!





There is a lot that smartphones can do. But did you know that there are many smartphone uses that your online vendor or local phone store will not tell you about? Well, here are some of them;





1. Get warnings on speed traps.





Sometimes, you are in a hurry to get to a destination when the worst happens. You are arrested by traffic offices for over speeding, and you have to part with a significant amount of money or face a jail term!





Trapster



If you have a smartphone, you don’t have to go through such troubles. With apps such as, you will get real-time alerts about speed traps on your path. Additionally, you will be notified about speed cameras and other hazards on the way.





Through this app, you can continuously monitor your speed, and get red lights and early warnings before you fall on the wrong side of the law.

2. Use your smartphone as a remote control.





You don’t need to replace your lost remote controls as long as you have a smartphone. There are many apps on Google and Apple stores that help you turn your gadget into a remote control.





With the right app, you can control your DVR, digital cameras, computers, and other devices in your home.





3. Monitor your heart rate





Whether you have a heart problem or not, monitoring your heart rate is critical. The good news is, you don't need to buy a medical gadget or go for a regular checkup to achieve this.





Instant Heart Rate App



All you are required to do is take your smartphone and download the. This application will accurately measure your pulse and instantly calculate the heart rate.

Using this app, you can also calculate how your body burns fat and how your heart recovers after a workout.





4. Track your loved ones





Verizon Family Locator Find My iPhone



Apps likeandpermits you to know your loved ones' whereabouts at all times.

If you are tracking your children (or spouse), some apps will send you a notification when a phone leaves the designated area. This is made possible by GPS tracking technology, which is amazingly reliable and accurate.





5. Complete your carpentry duties





iHandy Carpenter



Are you a carpenter, or do you have a soft spot for carpentry, but can’t find the right tools in your local store? Well, don’t worry! You can use your smartphone as a handy carpenter’s tool. With an app such as the, you can use your phone as a surface level, bubble level bar, steel protractor, ruler, and plumb bob. With pleasant lighting and woodgrain effects, all virtual tools by this app are both useful and visually appealing.

6. Pay your bills





Google Wallet



Apps likeallow you to securely store credit card information and pay for goods and services without using physical cards. All you need to do is to tap your smartphone on the checkout reader, and your transaction will be completed in seconds!

In case you don't possess a card from participating banks, you can opt for the Google prepaid card, which allows you to make cashless payments anytime, anywhere.





7. Finally…make a decent living.





Fivver app



You don’t have to leave the comfort of your convenience to make some extra cash or a decent income. There are lots of things you can do on your phone and make money. Simply identify your talent and get an app that will monetize it. For instance, you can download theand sell things you love doing, such as writing poems and songs to a wide range of clients.

You can also record videos about topics you are conversant with and post them on social media and YouTube. When your following grows and you become an influencer, brands will knock at your door and offer lucrative endorsements.





There is a lot you can do with your phone. Try all the things mentioned above and have fun!

