How to Choose the Right Lawyer: 5 Things to Consider

Finding the right attorney requires a lot of research so take your time with the process. A lawyer offers a service and, like any service, you need to be sure that you have hired the best provider. Most lawyers offer a free consultation, so when you have finally narrowed down your choices you can use the following aspects to guide your selection.

1. Experience

Years of experience in practicing law allows an attorney to acquire litigation skills that will likely work to your advantage. For instance, their experience could make them better equipped to select the best judge for your case. Also, make sure it relates to your case in particular. If you need an attorney for settlement negotiation, don't hire someone with experience in public health, and vice versa. Additionally, their expertise will allow them to evaluate the risk involved in taking a particular course of legal action and develop legal strategies that will help you gain a ruling in your favor.

2. Rapport

You will be spending a considerable amount of time with your hired lawyer. If your case goes to trial, this will mean spending even more time in their company. Consider how the two of you fit, personality-wise. Do you feel comfortable around them? Can you communicate your questions without feeling intimidated or judged? You need a lawyer with whom you can communicate freely without hesitation.

3. Legal Familiarity With Your Judicial District

You will need a lawyer familiar with your state laws and filing procedures to give you the best possible chance of a fair verdict. Consider an attorney familiar with the key legal personalities in your area. The influence they may have in your community can work to your advantage. Additionally, an attorney local to you may be available for impromptu in-person meetings to answer any questions you may have.

If you're in Long Island or the New York and New Jersey area, a good place to start is by speaking to Howard Fensterman . Mr. Fensterman is a managing partner at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP. The law firm of Abrams Fensterman is a full-scale law firm with years of experience in health care law, mental health law, and matrimonial law, to name a few. Mr. Fensterman is licensed to practice law in the state of New York, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, and Maryland.

He is a member of the Board of Trustees on the Long Island Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America and previously served on the New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council. He has been recognized for his charity and philanthropy to the Israel Children's Cancer Foundation and the Chabad of Port Washington.

You can contact them via their website to discuss your legal issue with a member of their experienced team of attorneys.

4. Professionalism

How do they conduct themselves towards you as their prospective client? This is a behavior-based distinction and is often the marker of a skilled lawyer and an incompetent one. Some details to look out for to determine their level of professionalism include trust, punctuality , preparedness, response time to client queries, and legal team.

Make sure you know which attorney on the team will be working on your case and that whoever it makes your case a priority. This means showing up on time, being prepared, and getting back to you in a timely manner.

5. Reputation