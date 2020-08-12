SiriusXM Roof Rack Interference

XM satellite radios will experience dead zones or dropouts if the receiving is not properly installed far away from the roof rack. This interference will become a major problem especially when you are near a T-Mobile cell phone tower





Don't mount the antenna close to a roof rack. Adjust the rack so it's further away from the antenna.

If you have a surfboard or something on the roof this will also interfere with the signal.

Here are ways to identify and correct some of the common signal and audio reception problems you may encounter: