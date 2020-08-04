What Happens When Your Car’s Turbo Stops?

Whether you use your car to commute to work every day or are about to head out on a major vacation with your family, the last thing you want to be facing is automotive trouble. Mechanical repairs can sometimes take weeks in order to be performed properly, and that can really set you back. Sometimes, that means spending money on a rental car, while other times you may have to carpool or postpone your trip while you wait for your car to be fixed.
Some people try and ignore problems until they truly get bad, but that's generally a poor strategy since it can end up aggravating the issue. On the other hand, there are some times where a component of your vehicle just fails without warning. One such example of this is when your car's turbo inexplicably stops. Here are a few things to keep in mind about what a turbo failure could mean for your car and what to do about it.
What are some signs that something's not right with my vehicle's turbo?
There are several different sights and sounds that you may experience as your turbo begins to struggle. For example, according to https://www.sinspeed.co.uk/category/turbo-repairs/, a whining or whistling noise whenever you accelerate your vehicle and an abundance of smoke or exhaust whenever you accelerate are both two clear signs that something's amiss with your vehicle, and most likely your turbo.
Sometimes, drivers may experience lower power when they accelerate if their turbo has an issue. At the same time, maintenance may change from its normal routine, as sometimes a failed turbo requires you to top off your engine's oil more than usual. If you have any of the above symptoms and your engine light has come on, the signs are pointing to a failed turbo, and it's a got idea to see about getting it repaired before it causes you even more grief.
What happens when my car's turbo stops?
When your car's turbo stops, it can spell disaster in a variety of ways. Sometimes, smaller pieces of the turbo as well as oil will go into your engine's intercooler. If it doesn't get shut down quickly enough, those pieces may even end up in your engine oil. While it is possible to drive your car with turbo failure, it's not recommended for very long. In fact, the only place you should really be driving your car after your vehicle's turbo has stopped working is to your nearest mechanic in order to get it fixed as soon as possible. This is because once your turbo fails, an engine failure isn't far behind.
How can I get my car's turbo fixed without spending an arm and a leg?
Most turbos run anywhere from $500 to $2000 to repair, rebuild, or replace entirely. That being said, not everyone has money to spend on a major car repair, especially if it's unexpected. If you catch the warning signs listed above early enough, you may not have to spend as much money on a fix; however, if it stops entirely you're usually looking at a full replacement or rebuild.
One way you might be able to save on the costs of replacement parts is by looking at salvage auctions online or visiting your local junkyard. Finding junkyard cars for sale is a relatively easy and inexpensive way to save on salvage parts since you won't be paying top dollar for a scrap car in the first place. While buying a car for auto parts may seem counterproductive if you only need the turbo, if you sell other auto parts from the vehicle, too, you could potentially turn enough of a profit to even cover the labor costs, too.