How To Fix Google Calendar Syncing Problems - Force Refresh

Frequently Asked Questions - Force Google Calendar Refresh

This trick will trip the Google system into thinking that you are requesting a totally new URL and will push it to make a new request rather than syncing to the cached version of your subscribed team schedule.

  1. Unsubscribe from your team schedule
  2. Re-subscribe to your team schedule following the steps in Subscribe to a Team Schedule, but stop at step 8
  3. When pasting the full calendar URL into the 'Other Calendar – Add by URL' field, add the following to the end of the URL immediately following .ics before you hit Enter: ?query=1
    1. Your URL should look similar to this example: 
      http://ical-cdn.teamsnap.com/team_schedule/yourspecificteam.ics?query=1
by at
Reactions: 
Related Articles: ,

Popular Articles