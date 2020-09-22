How To Fix Google Calendar Syncing Problems - Force Refresh

Frequently Asked Questions - Force Google Calendar Refresh
This trick will trip the Google system into thinking that you are requesting a totally new URL and will push it to make a new request rather than syncing to the cached version of your subscribed team schedule.
- Unsubscribe from your team schedule
- Re-subscribe to your team schedule following the steps in Subscribe to a Team Schedule, but stop at step 8
- When pasting the full calendar URL into the 'Other Calendar – Add by URL' field, add the following to the end of the URL immediately following .ics before you hit Enter: ?query=1
- Your URL should look similar to this example:
http://ical-cdn.teamsnap.com/team_schedule/yourspecificteam.ics?query=1
- Your URL should look similar to this example: