Major AT&T Wireless Outage For Customers in South East

Yesterday, according to DownDetector.com, reports of problems are coming from Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Charlotte, N.C. According to the site, reports started coming in shortly before 10 a.m. and exceeded 3,000 complaints.

South Carolina customers of AT&T experience phone outages throughout the state.

While the official AT&T and DirecTV Service Outages website shows "all clear," Downdetector.com, which reports internet and utility company outages, shows that service outages are recorded in the state of South Carolina and parts of North Carolina and Georgia.

Shortly after 4 p.m. a spokesman for AT&T released this statement on the matter:

“We worked quickly to restore service for customers in South Carolina who experienced interruptions caused by an equipment failure. We apologize for the inconvenience.”