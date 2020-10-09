Where Does AT&T Have 5G & 5G+ Coverage?

By committing to 5G requirements back in 2016, AT&T began running on a 5G network. Presently, with their low-band and millimeter wave spectrum network, they are already serving customers. The coverage map of AT&T 5G includes 190 regions of approximately 120 million individuals by April 2020. Of these, the low-band network encompasses 80 million individuals.
Types of 5G networks that AT&T currently offers.
- AT&T 5G (Low-Band Spectrum)
- AT&T 5G+ (Millimeter-wave spectrum)
AT&T 5G Low-Band Spectrum
Unlike T-Mobile which is using the 600 MHz band, the AT&T spectrum utilizes its holding of 850 MHz band. This enables them to provide a low-band 5G network to the maximum of its customers. This low-band 5G network is available to 44 states as of now.
Following is the comprehensive list of all the states and counties where AT&T low-band 5G network is available (AT&T Website). Please make sure to click the link to see the covered counties.
- Arkansas - Fayetteville-Springdale, Fort Smith, Clay County, Cleburne County, Cross County, Franklin County, Madison County
- Alaska - Anchorage
- Alabama - Huntsville, Franklin County, Birmingham, Anniston, Dothan, Florence, Gadsden, Mobile, Tuscaloosa
- Arizona - GilaCounty
- California - Oxnard, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose, Modesto, Bakersfield, Los Angeles, Madera County, Mono County, Santa Rosa-Petaluma, San Luis Obispo County, Vallejo, Santa Cruz, Chico, El Dorado County, Redding, Sacramento, Tehama County, Yuba City, Alpine County, Fresno, Kings County, Salinas, Sierra County, Stockton, Visalia-Tulare
- Colorado - Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins-Loveland, Greeley
- Connecticut - Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, New London-Norwich
- District of Columbia - Washington
- Delaware - Wilmington
- Florida - Bradenton, Dixie County, Fort Pierce, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Ocala, Pensacola, Sarasota, Tampa, Calhoun County, Citrus County, Collier County, Fort Myers, Fort Walton Beach, Gainesville, Glades County, Jefferson County, Lakeland, Tallahassee
- Georgia - Albany, Athens, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Worth County, Dawson County, Marion County, Hancock County, Macon, Liberty County, Atlanta, Bleckley County, Early County, Jasper County, Warren County
- Idaho - Boise City, Boundary County, Elmore
- Illinois - Washington County, Chicago, Mason County, Adams County, Aurora-Elgin, Bureau County, Champaign-Urbana, Clay County, Joliet, Montgomery County, Springfield, Vermilion County
- Indiana - Brown County, Elkhart-Goshen, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Gary, South Bend, Indianapolis, Bloomington, Decatur County, Huntington County, Kosciusko County, Muncie, Newton County, Randolph County
- Kansas - Wichita, Topeka, Brown County, Lawrence,
- Kentucky - Lexington-Fayette, Fulton County, Mason County, Meade County, Trimble County, Louisville, Spencer County
- Louisiana - Beauregard Parish, Houma-Thibodaux, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Caldwell Parish, Claiborne Parish, Iberville Parish, Lafayette, Monroe, Morehouse Parish, St. James Parish, West Feliciana Parish
- Massachusetts - Boston, New Bedford, Worcester, Springfield
- Maryland - Frederick, Baltimore, Cumberland, Hagerstown, Kent County
- Maine - Portland
- Michigan - Detroit, Flint, Kalamazoo, Newaygo County, Cass County, Alger County, Allegan County, Benton Harbor, Manistee County, Muskegon
- Minnesota - Duluth, Le Sueur County, St. Cloud
- Missouri - St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Bates County, Callaway County, De Kalb County, Joplin, Saline County, St. Joseph, Moniteau County
- Mississippi - Jackson
- Montana - Beaverhead County, Lincoln County, Billings, Mineral County
- North Carolina - Hickory
- New Hampshire - Portsmouth
- New Jersey - Hunterdon County, Long Branch, New Brunswick, Ocean County, Sussex County, Atlantic City, Trenton, Vineland
- New Mexico - Las Cruces, Lincoln County
- Nevada - Reno, Storey County, Las Vegas, Lander County
- New York - Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Binghamton, Orange County, Utica, Otsego County, Syracuse, Yates County, Chautauqua County, Elmira, Jefferson County, Poughkeepsie
- Ohio - Cincinnati, Columbus, Hamilton, Ross County, Springfield, Dayton, Hancock County, Sandusky County, Tuscarawas County, Clinton County, Mercer County, Morrow County, Perry County, Steubenville, Ashtabula County, Columbiana County, Lima, Mansfield, Williams County, Youngstown
- Oklahoma - Grant County
- Oregon - Salem, Portland, Clatsop County, Lincoln County, Medford, The Dalles
- Pennsylvania - Lancaster, State College, Erie, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, York, Allentown, Harrisburg, Reading, Greene County, Johnstown, Union County, Wayne County, Williamsport, Altoona, Bedford County, Bradford County, Huntingdon County, Jefferson County, Lawrence County, Lebanon County, Sharon
- Rhode Island - Providence, Newport County
- South Carolina - Anderson, Calhoun County, Laurens County, Oconee County
- Tennessee - Chattanooga, Giles, Maury, Nashville
- Texas - Abilene, Beaumont, Concho County, Fannin County, Lubbock, Newton County, Sherman-Denison, Waco, Amarillo, Brownsville, Bryan-College Station, Galveston, Killeen-Temple, Parmer County, Runnels County, Tyler
- Utah - Provo-Orem, Beaver County
- Virginia - Madison County, Frederick County, Caroline County, Danville
- Washington - Spokane, Bellingham, Clallam County, Ferry County, Kittitas County, Richland-Kennewick, Seattle, Tacoma, Yakima, Okanogan County, Olympia, Pacific County
- Wisconsin - Madison. Milwaukee. Kenosha. Racine. Sheboygan
- Wyoming - Raleigh County, Monongalia County, Parkersburg-Marietta, Wheeling, Charleston, Grant County, Huntington-Ashland, Tucker County
- AZ: Phoenix
- CA: Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Oakland, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, West Hollywood
- FL: Jacksonville, Miami, Miami Gardens, Orlando
- GA: Atlanta
- IN: Indianapolis
- KY: Louisville
- LA: New Orleans
- MD: Baltimore, Ocean City
- MI: Detroit
- NC: Charlotte, Raleigh
- NV: Las Vegas
- NY: New York City
- OH: Cleveland
- OK: Oklahoma City
- PA: King of Prussia, Philadelphia
- TN: Nashville
- TX: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Waco