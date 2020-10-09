Where Does AT&T Have 5G & 5G+ Coverage?

By committing to 5G requirements back in 2016, AT&T began running on a 5G network. Presently, with their low-band and millimeter wave spectrum network, they are already serving customers. The coverage map of AT&T 5G includes 190 regions of approximately 120 million individuals by April 2020. Of these, the low-band network encompasses 80 million individuals.

Types of 5G networks that AT&T currently offers.

AT&T 5G (Low-Band Spectrum) AT&T 5G+ (Millimeter-wave spectrum)

AT&T 5G Low-Band Spectrum

Unlike T-Mobile which is using the 600 MHz band, the AT&T spectrum utilizes its holding of 850 MHz band. This enables them to provide a low-band 5G network to the maximum of its customers. This low-band 5G network is available to 44 states as of now.

Following is the comprehensive list of all the states and counties where AT&T low-band 5G network is available (AT&T Website). Please make sure to click the link to see the covered counties.