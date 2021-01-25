Watch Blacked Out NHL, NBA, MLB Games Using a Free VPN

With a VPN, Get Around The Blackout

There are many reasons for individual users to block certain streaming service content. In certain parts of the world, professional sports blackout local teams. Services such as Netflix prohibit content from viewing depending on which country you are located in. Geo-blocking is called this process.

Technologies such as Smart DNS or a VPN can get around geo-blocking and make your machine or smart device appear to be located in another country or state. If you fly abroad by having access to content, you can usually view it at home. This can help. It can also actually make it look like anywhere else you live.

A VPN service like IPVanish allows you to join a Virtual Network in another part of the country or world. The VPN makes it appear as your computer is in that part of the world as well. A VPN also adds security benefits not available from a Smart DNS.

For instance, if you live in Canada, using a VPN based in the U.S. will allow you to view the U.S. version of Netflix, which has more content available than in Canada. For more information, check out this article where I explain what a VPN is and why everyone should use one.

This form of service is often used to bypass blackouts of sports networks or simply to hide your identity from would-be identity thieves online. Of course, review the terms of service of your content provider to ensure that you do not breach any end-user contracts. IPVanish is something we like to use for getting around Geo-Blocking. In our analysis of IPVanish, we covered their operation.

How to bypass blackouts: a quick guide

The simplest way to beat MLB.com, NHL.com and ESPN+ blackouts is to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN), Here’s a quick guide to unblocking NHL games with a VPN:

Start by signing up for a suitable free VPN.

Install the VPN software, making sure to get the right app for your operating system, and log in.

Log in to your ESPN+ or NHL.tv account. You should find that you can now access games that were previously subject to a blackout.

If you are not able to figure out a VPN you can also sign up and watch on streaming services AT&T TV.