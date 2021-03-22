Troubleshooting Your Wifi Connection Errors

What To Do About Computer That Keeps Dropping WiFi

Many laptop users complain that their computer frequently drops their WiFi signal. If this is an error you have experienced, then you can rest assured that you’re not alone. This particularly seems a common problem amongst Windows 10 users who experience WiFi connectivity errors for several reasons.

Here are some of the most common reasons why your computer could be frequently disconnecting from your WiFi and what you can do to upgrade it or rectify the issue:

WiFi Sense

WiFi Sense is a feature introduced with Windows 10 that allows you to automatically connect to wireless hotspots in your area. While the feature is supposed to make it easier to find open networks it can cause your computer to sometimes disconnect from your chosen network as it finds another nearby.

If you suspect this may be the issue, try disabling the WiFi Sense feature. This can be done in your Network & Internet settings. Windows 10 computers that have been updated following the 1803 update will no longer find these settings as WiFi Sense no longer exists due to the issues it caused.

Power Management

To give you the most hours from your battery, laptops have several ways of trying to decrease your power usage. This includes the disabling of various systems that are seen to be putting a lot of strain on your battery life. You may find that one of these features is to disconnect from your WiFi network.

To fix your power management settings visit your Device Manager and expand the Network Adapters menu therein. Once you have found the relevant WiFi adapter make sure it is not ticked to turn off to save power.

Outdated Drivers and Adapters

If your drivers are outdated or damaged, you may also experience intermittent WiFi issues. In addition, wireless adapters that have been poorly configured can also cause your WiFi to keep disconnecting.

Ensure that all your WiFi adapter drivers and WiFi firmware drivers are up to date according to the latest options available on the manufacturer's website.

Troubleshooting your WiFi problems

Troubleshooting the above could be the quickest fix to sorting out your WiFi connectivity errors. Before troubleshooting be sure to back up any essential data to an external drive. As you may need to manipulate your account settings you could possibly lose any saved information on your computer.

The first step in your troubleshooting process should be to set your WiFi network to private. Private networks can give better signal, which is ideal for playing at an online casino NZ has to offer. These settings can be changed in the Network & Internet settings under the properties for your specific network.

You can also try running the Network Troubleshooter on Windows which may pick up and automatically solve any connection errors that you are having.

If none of the above options seem to work, it could be that your WiFi router has been damaged or needs replacement. You can optimise the connection to your router by bringing it closer to your device and check its internet connection using a hardwired Ethernet cable. You can also try restarting your router or even resetting it to default settings. Finally, if you are still having WiFI problems be sure to contact your local ISP, or internet service provider, to see if there is perhaps a bigger connection error.