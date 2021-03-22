Troubleshooting Your Wifi Connection Errors

What To Do About Computer That Keeps Dropping WiFi
Many laptop users complain that their
computer frequently drops their WiFi signal. If this is an error you have
experienced, then you can rest assured that you’re not alone. This particularly
seems a common problem amongst Windows 10 users who
experience WiFi connectivity errors for several reasons.
Here are some of the most common reasons
why your computer could be frequently disconnecting from your WiFi and what
you can do to upgrade it or rectify the issue:
WiFi Sense
WiFi Sense is a feature introduced with
Windows 10 that allows you to automatically connect to wireless hotspots in
your area. While the feature is supposed to make it easier to find open
networks it can cause your computer to sometimes disconnect from your chosen
network as it finds another nearby.
If you suspect this may be the issue, try
disabling the WiFi Sense feature. This can be done in your Network &
Internet settings. Windows 10 computers that have been updated following the 1803
update will no longer find these settings as WiFi Sense no longer
exists due to the issues it caused.
Power Management
To give you the most hours from your
battery, laptops have several ways of trying to decrease your power usage. This
includes the disabling of various systems that are seen to be putting a lot of
strain on your battery life. You may find that one of these features is to
disconnect from your WiFi network.
To fix your power management settings visit
your Device Manager and expand the Network Adapters menu therein. Once you have
found the relevant WiFi adapter make sure it is not ticked to turn off to save
power.
Outdated Drivers and Adapters
If your drivers are outdated or damaged,
you may also experience intermittent WiFi issues. In addition, wireless
adapters that have been poorly configured can also cause your WiFi to keep
disconnecting.
Ensure that all your WiFi adapter drivers
and WiFi firmware drivers are up to date according to the latest options
available on the manufacturer's website.
Troubleshooting your WiFi problems
Troubleshooting the above could be the
quickest fix to sorting out your WiFi connectivity errors. Before
troubleshooting be sure to back up any essential data to an external drive. As
you may need to manipulate your account settings you could possibly lose any
saved information on your computer.
The first step in your troubleshooting process
should be to set your WiFi network to private. Private networks can give better
signal. These settings can be changed in the Network & Internet settings
offer. These settings can be changed in the Network & Internet settings
under the properties for your specific network.
You can also try running the Network
Troubleshooter on Windows which may pick up and automatically solve any
connection errors that you are having.
If none of the above options seem to work,
it could be that your WiFi router has been damaged or needs replacement. You
can optimise the connection to your router by bringing it closer to your device
and check its internet connection using a hardwired Ethernet cable. You can
also try restarting your router or even resetting it to default settings.
Finally, if you are still having WiFI problems be sure to contact your local
ISP, or internet service provider, to see if there is perhaps a bigger
connection error.