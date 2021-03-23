What Causes Poor Cell Phone Reception?

The Main Causes Of Poor Cell Phone Reception
There is nothing worse than moving to a new
place only to discover you only have one single bar of cell phone coverage.
You’re not getting any signal, your calls get dropped or simply don’t come
through, downloads are achingly slow, all the meanwhile you’re busy handing
over your hard-earned money to pay your monthly cell phone bill. If you’re
thinking about moving your home or office to a new location, cell phone
coverage may be something you want to check out before you do.
Here are some of the main causes of poor
cell phone reception:
Several factors come into play when it
comes to cell phone reception. While some of these factors, like weather, can
cause intermittent issues with coverage, others will consistently affect
coverage. One of the main factors is the distance of your home from a cell
phone tower, and what topographical challenges lie in between such
as forests, hills, mountains, and valleys. Obviously, the more rural the area
is the less likely you are to get great coverage but even in cities, other
buildings, or trees can also block coverage. The construction material of your
home or office will also come into play with certain materials like brick,
metal and super thick walls hampering cell coverage as well.
In cities, congested towers can also cause
poor cell phone coverage as many users try and access the tower at one time.
It’s worth looking into the number of towers in your specific area as well as
plans for new towers, particularly if you are in a developing area where the
population is due to increase in the future.
What can you do about poor cell phone
coverage
If you’ve already made the move only to
discover that the cell phone coverage isn’t living up to your expectations,
there are a few things you can do. While you could wait for your network
provider to magically solve all of your issues, this could be a long and very
frustrating process. Another option is to invest in a cell phone signal
booster.
Cell
phone signal boosters work just as the name
sounds – they help to boost weak cell phone signals. You can get cell phone
signal boosters for your home, car, RV or even your boat.
Also known as an amplifier or repeater, these devices use an antenna to receive
and transmit signals at an increased level of power and sensitivity than you
would get merely by using your device by itself.
Cell phone signal boosters can work even in
wherever you go. They amplify the signal and
wherever you go. They amplify the signal and
cut out the connectivity issues caused by natural obstructions and distance.
The use of a booster can help make your calls clearer, allow for faster
internet browsing and ensure that a call is never dropped again. A boosted
connection can also help improve your cell phone’s battery life as your phone
doesn’t waste power and energy on a constant search for a stronger signal.