How To Find 5G Cell Towers Near You

5G wireless networks are pretty much in every major city throughout the United States and World. More cell towers are being upgraded from 3G and 4G every day to 5G. If you want to get specific 5G coverage, you'll need to find particular towers that are 5G. These towers aren't available everywhere, so you might be wondering if one has been built near your home. If a 5G tower is nearby and your devices are 5G-capable, you can expect quicker data downloads and other performance benefits. On newer iPhone and Android 5G models, the signal bars will indicate 5G.

Consult your carrier's 5G coverage map to find out where its 5G networks and towers are located. Simply use the links above to access carrier coverage maps and search for 5G coverage.

When it comes to cell reception, location matters regardless of which smartphone you choose or which carrier you use. It can be difficult to receive a strong enough signal to handle voice and data capabilities on your phone when you're too far away from your carrier's tower. Whether you're not getting the signal you're looking for, check to see if there's a cell phone tower nearby.

It doesn't have to be difficult to locate the nearest cell phone tower in your neighborhood, in your rural house, or even on the go. It all starts with familiarizing yourself with several websites for locating cell towers that are both beneficial and simple to use.

See our map of cell phone towers below. If we are missing a location please add it to the map. We also have another map where you can find 5G cell towers near you and dead zones.

How Far Can You Be From A Cell Tower & Still Have A Signal?

Cell phones rely on tower signals to function. The closer you are to the tower, the stronger and less distorted your signal will be, resulting in a better voice and internet connection. To obtain a decent signal, you don't have to reside exactly near to a cell phone tower.

Some cell phones can receive a signal from a tower up to 45 miles away, you won't always obtain a usable signal from that distance. The environment, buildings, and other impediments might limit a signal's efficacy over distance, making it too weak to do any good once it reaches your phone. In some cases, the network's technology or other factors may limit how far the signal travels.

Simple Ways to Find Cell Towers Near You

Nothing is more useful or intuitive than a cell phone tower map for determining the position of the nearest mobile tower and the direction your signal is coming from.

You may enter some basic information and get a map of cell towers in your area on a variety of websites. To utilize the maps, you'll need to find known landmarks and main roads to figure out where you are in relation to various cell towers, but that's no different than using Google Maps to find the closest places. You won't obtain a street address, but you should be able to figure out whether there are any functioning cell phone towers nearby.

Because of its user-friendly layout and several filtering options, this cell tower locator is our favorite. Before looking for towers near your address or location, CellMapper allows you to filter by provider and service type. To use it, scroll through to pick your nation, select your mobile provider, network speed, then enter an address or zip code to view the nearest cell towers instantly.

Check Coverage Map By Address of Your Cell Phone Service Provider

Your provider might be able to tell you where cell phone towers are located, or at least where coverage is expected to be available. These maps can show you if your location isn't covered and you're not receiving a decent signal. As you might expect, each of the main telecom carriers has its own interactive coverage maps available online.

Instead of presenting cell phone tower sites, Verizon provides a color-coded coverage map to help you figure out if you're supposed to get service in a particular area. Based on the mapping address you typed into the search bar, it tells you what kind of coverage and signal quality you may expect (e.g. 4G LTE Quality: Excellent).

AT&T has a comparable map that shows approximate wireless voice availability, including third-party coverage, for your mapped address. You may get even more information by zooming in on specific spots. You can also look for information based on your present location. On the map, different forms of coverage are color-coded.

T-Mobile's map lets you compare your address's coverage and signal strength to what you'd get from the other major providers. They also feature a cell tower search tool that allows you to enter your address and find the closest cell tower. Despite the fact that Sprint is now a part of T-Mobile, it still has its own coverage map.

Use An iPhone or Android App to Locate a Tower

On smartphones, you may also download mobile phone tower location apps. This allows you to find a cell tower near you no matter where you are, which is useful for frequent travelers. Consider downloading a cell tower finder app if you need a quick resource for discovering cell phone towers near your home. Whatever you're looking for in a cell tower finder app, chances are you'll find it on the App Store or Google Play.

Living Near Cell Towers Dangerous?

When it comes to cell phone towers, how near is too close? According to numerous stories, living too close to a cell tower can be dangerous, and many people are particularly scared about 5G towers. The jury is still out and deliberating what the long-term effects might be living close to a tower.

Many companies offer outdated maps of where cell phone towers are located. However, wireless carriers are adding more DAS networks than cell phone towers these days. Learn more about the difference between cell phone towers vs DAS.

If you think it is dangerous to live near 5G cell phone towers use this map to find locations of 5G dead zones contributed by our users.