What Your Business Needs to Know About Mobile Cybersecurity





Cybersecurity is a key issue for businesses of all sizes today, but there is often a large focus on devices such as PC computers and laptops. Mobile devices, however, are becoming more and more important in the workplace and should not be ignored when it comes to cybersecurity. After all, mobile devices connect to the network in the same way as any other device and can be intercepted by hackers. There are a few steps to take to optimize mobile security for your business, which include:

Visibility

Knowing all of the devices that are connected to your IT network is key to mobile security optimization. Without this awareness, your company is facing blind spots and there may be potential vulnerabilities in connected mobile devices that you are not aware of. It’s important to perform regular audits on all mobile devices that connect to the network, analyzing each individual device and how it is used. The purpose of these audits is to help you determine which devices your employees are using and if there are any security vulnerabilities in their usage, such as regular connections to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. A reputable IT support and management company can help you get started with this.

Patching and Revisits

When it comes to both traditional and mobile cybersecurity, it’s important to remember that just because something worked well in the past, it might not work the same today. Cybercriminals are continuously updating their cyberattacks and the strategies that they use to overcome the security measures that are currently in place, and as a result, companies need to be fast to make changes and updates to ensure that they remain secure. It’s important to have a mobile device management solution in place to successfully do this.

Employee Education

Mobile security optimization is mostly about the fact that mobile devices alone do not usually lead to the majority of cybersecurity issues. Instead, it is often the employees that use the devices that are usually the main cause. To best achieve mobile cybersecurity in your business, it’s important to include it as a key part of employee cybersecurity training and education, since many people are simply unaware of how their actions might impact cybersecurity and lead to a breach. The more your employees know and understand when it comes to mobile cybersecurity, the better.

The Internet of Things

As the world becomes more connected, it’s important to ensure that your efforts to optimize mobile security include more than just mobile devices. With a growing number of IoT devices in company networks, these can lead to more risks and vulnerabilities, since the majority of IoT devices do not come with cybersecurity firmware included. As a result, they are often the main entry point for hackers who will target them as potential entry points into company networks. Because of this, it’s worth looking for cybersecurity solutions that are specially designed to include IoT devices if your company makes regular use of them.

With mobile and IoT devices becoming an increasingly important part of the workplace today, it’s important to make mobile cybersecurity a priority in your business.