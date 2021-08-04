What Your Business Needs to Know About Mobile Cybersecurity

Visibility
Knowing all of the
devices that are connected to your IT network is key to mobile security
optimization. Without this awareness, your company is facing blind spots and
there may be potential vulnerabilities in connected mobile devices that you are
not aware of. It’s important to perform regular audits on all mobile devices
that connect to the network, analyzing each individual device and how it is
used. The purpose of these audits is to help you determine which devices your
employees are using and if there are any security vulnerabilities in their
usage, such as regular connections to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. A
reputable IT support and management
company can help you get started with this.
Patching and Revisits
When it comes to both
traditional and mobile cybersecurity, it’s important to remember that just
because something worked well in the past, it might not work the same today.
Cybercriminals are continuously updating their cyberattacks and the strategies
that they use to overcome the security measures that are currently in place,
and as a result, companies need to be fast to make
changes and updates to ensure that they remain secure. It’s
important to have a mobile device management solution in place to successfully
do this.
Employee Education
Mobile security
optimization is mostly about the fact that mobile devices alone do not usually
lead to the majority of cybersecurity issues. Instead, it is often the
employees that use the devices that are usually the main cause. To best achieve
mobile cybersecurity in your business, it’s important to include it as a key
part of employee cybersecurity training and education, since many people are
simply unaware of how their actions might impact cybersecurity and lead to a
breach. The more your employees know and understand when it comes to mobile
cybersecurity, the better.
The Internet of Things
As the world becomes
more connected, it’s important to ensure that your efforts to optimize mobile
security include more than just mobile devices. With a growing number of IoT
devices in company networks, these can lead to more
risks and vulnerabilities, since the majority of IoT devices do not
come with cybersecurity firmware included. As a result, they are often the main
entry point for hackers who will target them as potential entry points into
company networks. Because of this, it’s worth looking for cybersecurity
solutions that are specially designed to include IoT devices if your company
makes regular use of them.
With mobile and IoT
devices becoming an increasingly important part of the workplace today, it’s
important to make mobile cybersecurity a priority in your business.