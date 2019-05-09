How to Add Map Shortcuts to Phone





Here is an alternative to downloading our map apps in the iPhone and Android App Stores. 85% of mobile app users spend their time on only 5 mobile apps . RIP app store! Trying to compete with these apps unless you have unlimited development money and resources is virtually impossible. Apps are very expensive and require hundreds of millions of dollars to develop at scale to maintain with all the updates. Apps also don't always provide the bang for the buck on a return on the investment.





All of our maps are free mobile friendly pages that can be easily bookmarked on your phone using a Safari browser on he iphone and Chrome browser on an Android phone. These maps will never require a download and the home screen icon does nothing in the background unless you are using the app. Its like a shortcut to a browser but on your phone and the icon is easy to find and quick to use with no sign-in required. These maps are all advertising supported.





When you open the map it will automatically find your location and display data relevant to your area. Each map has its own unique icon depending on which carrier you are interested in. The default is all carriers but you can choose AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile or Tracfone below.





Syndicated Maps has a network of 10 other public safety maps which you can easily find and add to your phone at the link above or by clicking on the phone apps screen shot above.





Step 1 - Choose your map home screen page below.

























Step 2 - Swipe down to get this navigation bar on bottom of phone









Step 3 - Find your Add to Home Screen button









Step 4 - Choose Map to Add to Home Screen

(Each Carrier Has A Different Home Screen Icon)































