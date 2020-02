Do TV Signals Affect Your Phone Reception?

that transmit signals capable of generating interference include amateur radios, CBs and radio and television stations. Design flaws such as insufficient filtering and inadequate shielding or frayed or corroded wires may make equipment susceptible to transmitter interference. To determine whether the interference is caused by a transmitter or electrical equipment, unplug one household electronic component at a time to see if you can isolate any electrical interference source. If your equipment is reacting to nearby transmitters such as an amateur radio or CB, you will have interference only when the radio operator is talking and you will be able to hear only half of the conversation. If this is the case, you may be able to verify the interference source if you see an antenna mounted on a nearby house or car. Cordless telephones use radio frequencies and have no protection from interference. If you are experiencing interference on your cordless phone, you should contact the equipment manufacturer for assistance.