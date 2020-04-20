Common Problems with Phone Subscriptions and How to Deal with Them

Mobile and long distance types of communication are very important in these trying times. While it is a good thing that most households have at least one phone subscription, the reliability of their services is a crucial factor in meeting our telecommunication needs. We are aware that even the top service providers could not provide a seamless and worry-free service and problems can still be encountered with their service. Thus, it is important that we know the common problems with phone subscriptions and how we can deal with them effectively.
Fluctuating Phone Bills
Most subscribers are highly concerned about these two aspects of their subscriptions: the financial aspect and the service aspect. We’ll cover the former aspect since bills follow a predictable period and ideally should also follow a predictable billing amount. However, there are many cases where a supposedly fixed phone bill amount becomes inconsistent, and this is what worries the subscribers. This is why experts have put forward Billry cellphone saving tips to help consumers take control of their cell phone bills. Since most mobile internet or data plans come with a specific cap or allocation limit, it is always wise to use such services within the prescribed usage limit. Exceeding the cap or allocated data can lead to extra charges, which tend to accumulate fast depending on the policy of the service provider.
Another way of saving on phone bills is to pay them on time. Some service providers have very limited grace periods and will charge penalty fees for late payments. If you have trouble personally transacting your bill payments, you can arrange a paperless billing or auto-debit payment method to ensure on-time payments and depending on your provider, you may even get some rebates for on-time payments.
Intermittent Phone or WiFi Signal
This is one of the most common problems under the service aspect of the phone subscriptions of many consumers. There can be a number of causes on the technical side of things on the part of the service provider. While it’s understandable that natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes are uncontrollable factors that can disrupt telecommunication services, a good service provider should have a backup and contingency plan ready for such situations.
Wear and tear of routers and transmission lines and maintenance schedules can cause significant downtimes to calls and internet services, but your subscriber should be able to remedy this as soon as they can. In order to prevent, minimize or be prepared for such circumstances, it is important to have a dedicated service hotline to the service company or an alternative way of reaching their customer service department. Even if your services are working fine, keep an eye out for maintenance and downtime updates or call the toll-free customer service number to ask for this information.
Poor Coverage or Reception
This shouldn’t be much of a problem for new subscribers, but this is a common problem for those who subscribed to their services years earlier. The most apparent cause is the systems upgrade. This can be a rather troublesome scenario, especially for contract-based subscriptions. One example is if you subscribed to a 2-year contract a year ago for a basic package consisting of unlimited texts, calls, and internet access.
Just a month ago, your provider upgraded its systems and services and updated its service plans and packages. The most likely thing that will happen is that your basic package services will become obsolete and the features will become downgraded, including the coverage and reception quality. A preventive approach is to not subscribe to a contract-based subscription or purchase a smartphone with a contracted plan. This way, you have more freedom to change subscribers or to upgrade in case the service is unsatisfactory. In the event that you are still within the contract period with the service company, you can arrange with them to have your basic package updated to the updated basic package at no extra cost.
What was discussed here are just a few of the common problems that customers face with their phone subscriptions. There can be other inconsistencies in the services of your provider that you need to watch out for and be aware of in order to have them fixed. Timely action and feedback can help minimize the extra cost and inconvenience caused by phone service problems and inconsistencies. As a consumer, being equipped with information about your rights and about the problems in the service can help put your mind at ease and make wise decisions and courses of action in resolving problems that may arise.