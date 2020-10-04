Here’s How You Can Become a Home Designer

If you are someone who loves homes, then pursuing a home designing career is a great idea. This is especially true in a country like Australia, where people are concerned about comfort and luxury. As a home designer, you will be consulting with a variety of clients (homeowners) on creative interior designing briefs and using design principles to turn ideas into reality. Besides, you will have to concoct designs and styles that suit architectural plans. From color schemes to furniture and fixtures to other installations, every element of the client’s homes will be your responsibility to create.

But just like any other profession, the profession of a home designer involves a few risks. Take, for example, your client suffers an injury or a financial loss during the course of providing your service. It can be due to a breach of professional duty, a mistake, or an omission on your part. Such an instance can lead your client to seek appropriate compensation by initiating a lawsuit against you. Believe it or not, legal battles in Australia calls for hefty expenses in the form of legal fees. Moreover, you may suffer reputational damage as a professional.

Your only resort to protect yourself against such events is a designer’s professional indemnity insurance policy. Such an insurance policy will cover your legal expenses and compensation costs, which you would have to pay out of your own pocket otherwise. To know more about the designer’s professional indemnity insurance, you can visit BizCover.

If you wish to start a career as a home designer but are feeling clueless about it, then fret not. Below are a few tips that can make the process easier for you.

1. Get the necessary training

To become a home designer in Australia, you will be required to first acquire a VET degree. There are many institutions across major Australian cities where you can pursue an interior designing course. The prerequisites, subjects, and duration of these courses differ from institution to institution. You may have to contact the institution personally to know more about it.

Generally, the scope of entry into this profession improves greatly if you already have a degree in spatial design, applied design or interior architecture. A Senior Secondary Certificate of Education, including English and Mathematics, is a mandatory requirement. Also, some institutions require you to have a portfolio of work to show during a personal interview.

2. Know your skills

Home designing is a skilled profession. Your clients will expect you to deliver superior-quality work, which becomes possible only when you possess some core hard and soft skills. Here’s a quick overview of the various skills that you will be required to have to pursue a home designing career:

Creative thinking : People like to see something unique in their homes. This uniqueness will show in your work only when you are able to think beyond conventional norms. As a home designer, you should be able to put together different materials, colors, and artwork to create a best-in-class home.

Technical skills : Besides out-of-the-box thinking, you should also be able to think about the different technical aspects involved in designing homes. You need to have some degree of calculative abilities to be able to determine the number of materials required and the costs involved in executing various home designing projects. You will also have to be well-versed with some computer software like PhotoShop and AutoCAD to come up with drawings and design layouts.

Communication skills : Your primary job as a home designer will be to communicate your design ideas to a variety of people, such as property owners, vendors, and fellow designers. So, your communication skills will play an important role in providing clarity of ideas to your clients. You should have a good command of your language skills (both oral and written) to achieve professional success.

Organizational skills: You need to be highly efficient and organized as a home designing professional. Your clients will expect you to be active and deliver everything within stipulated timeframes. You will have to work with various tradespeople and vendors in tandem so that the project is executed properly.

3. Know your earning prospects

Last but not least, you should be aware of how much earning potential you will have as a professional home designer. On average, a home designer in Australia makes $1,146 per week or $59,952 per year. You may not be able to charge a huge sum during your initial phase as a home designer. As you gain experience and build a portfolio over time, you will surely have good negotiating power.

Also, you will have to know how much time you will have to put into your job. Ideally, the number of hours worked by home designers is the same as all jobs in Australia, 44 hours per week. As you organize yourself into a professional home designing company, you should be able to delegate most of your work to your employees, thereby reducing your work stress considerably.

The above are some useful tips to follow if you wish to become a home designer in Australia. Know that it’s an extremely lucrative career option, especially if you are creative and communicative. It stores a huge money-making potential and will give you ample opportunities to meet and work with new people.

