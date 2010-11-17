Who Has the Best 4G Coverage?

|4G Speeds Tested
|T-Mobile 4G Coverage in 1st Place
|Sprint Clearwire 4G in 2nd Place
|Metro PCS in 3rd Place with 4G in Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Bakersfield & Philadelphia
Where are the two other carriers AT&T and Verizon? AT&T claims to not have 80% of their network up with HSPA+ but don't provide a coverage map. I won't even show Verizon's map because it is so overstated and hyped. Verizon's 4G LTE and AT&T's HSPA+ networks are behind the others above and not even active yet and still don't have any phones capable of using their new network. This is despite the bogus Verizon 4G LTE ad
you might see in stores. Verizon is launching an LTE network and AT&T their HSPA+ network. We will post their maps soon as soon as they announce their networks. Your favorite iPhone carrier AT&T has announced an HSPA+ Network
but will it result in fewer dropped calls
? I question whether its worth being on either carrier Verizon or AT&T that have about 90M customers in the US each that seem to be choking on customer data
. Why not go with a smaller carrier like Sprint or T-Mobile? Then the question becomes what is the best 4G phone?
you know pinning one lame company up against another is like watching the retard olympics.... yip an old non-PC cliche, but it fits here....Do some homework about how far the US is behind, just for kicks start here -> http://blogs.computerworld.com/15259/100_mbps_4g_lte_europe_laughs_at_u_s_slow_progressReplyDelete
It's sad that we here in the U.S. can't develop at the same rate at the rest of the world... hardly a shocker to me, though, because we have that WONDERFUL FCC here, delaying a lot of technology by 2+ years and then crippling it when it becomes available. And don't get me started on the Public Utilities Commission, here in California...ReplyDelete