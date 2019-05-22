



A range of different gadgets have been around for a couple of decades now. Since their emergence, they have completely transformed the way that people communicate and entertain themselves. While devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops have become a necessity nowadays, they’re also something that can enhance people’s lives in many ways. There is both a technology and art behind such devices that people use on a daily basis that your average person wouldn’t know. On that note, here are some of the best careers for gadget lovers.





1) App Developer





These days, most cell phones , laptops, and tablets consist of a range of different apps. These applications perform several functions, depending on the purpose of the app. With this in mind, you could decide to go into making apps and come up with one of your own.





become an app developer In order to, you’ll need to start by getting the right training and developing specific skills. Some of them include knowing the principles of secure and stable software design, understanding the software development process, and having knowledge of two or more programming languages.





2) Engineer





One of the things that makes a phone amongst other electronics work is the circuit board. By becoming an engineer, you’d have the chance to design such alongside your own electronic circuits.





In order to become an engineer, you'd need to learn about the basics of engineering by getting a degree or self-teaching. If you decide to become a freelancer, getting a license and knowing how to use software like the CircuitStudio available from Altium could help you build your client list and credibility. The more knowledgeable you are, the better it should be for you.





3) Digital Marketing





Another job you could enjoy as a gadget lover is digital marketing. This is because most gadget users have access to the internet, and because of this, they’re a target for businesses. As a digital marketer, you’d be able to learn about as well as engage with tech lovers and users on a daily basis .





4) Game Developer





Another appealing career path for gadget lovers is to go into game design. This would be most appealing to those who enjoy playing games as well as the science behind making them. Becoming a game developer requires that you are great at math, get the right degree, and build a portfolio.





In terms of how difficult it is to become a game developer, it depends on how much experience you have as well as what niche area you're pursuing. The only downside to it is that there are often more people applying than there are jobs, so it can be quite competitive. However, once you get your fit into the door, you could be earning anywhere from $70K per year upwards.



In terms of how difficult it is toit depends on how much experience you have as well as what niche area you’re pursuing. The only downside to it is that there are often more people applying than there areit can be quite competitive. However, once you get your fit into the door, you could be earning anywhere from $70K per year upwards.