How To Stream AT&T / DirecTV Red Zone?

NFL SUNDAY TICKET MAX for exclusive access to the RED ZONE CHANNEL® and DIRECTV FANTASY ZONE® channel.





This means you’ll get your local Sunday afternoon games, Football Night in America, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football.





You must either be a DirecTV subscriber to buy Sunday Ticket, or you might be able to get the streaming edition of the service if you live in "select areas in different metropolitan cities," if you can't get satellite TV, or if you're a college student if you don't subscribe to the satellite TV service.





Over the last few years, the company has quietly sold the Sunday Ticket online-only edition more commonly than previously thought. It seems clear that AT&T wouldn't want to advertise the idea that without paying for DirecTV, you can subscribe to the costly Sunday Ticket package since the company would still encourage customers to buy the pay-TV bundle.





Last year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league planned to extend in addition to DirecTV, the delivery of Sunday Ticket to online outlets, which would have ended the exclusive rights of the satcaster on the out-of-market games kit. But it did not happen.









Nflsundayticket.tv is available only to non-DirecTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc.) nationally in the U.S. where DirecTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been checked as unable to access DirecTV satellite TV service due to obstruction

You'll get all the games on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network with AT&T TV NOW (formerly DIRECTV NOW). No way to subscribe to NFL RedZone is provided by AT&T TV NOW.