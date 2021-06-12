Cellreception.com Map Is Not Working
They have taken a database of cell phone towers registered with the FCC and mashed it with Google Maps for a convenient graphical interface to see towers within your area. Unfortunately, Google Maps raised prices on published maps last year and this is not likely to work anymore as they probably can't afford to publish this map profitability.
Here is what the cell reception map does.
Not every antenna needs to be registered with the FCC, and the map may not list all the towers in the area. But most are included. In addition, many carriers "rent" towers from third-party companies -- and leasing agreements are unknown. If this is the case, the best way to determine carrier coverage is by reading comments in the local area. To see details, including who owns the tower, click on the red marker and the link that pops up in the bubble.
