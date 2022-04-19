Why Are The FCC Cell Phone Coverage Maps Gone?

When did the FCC shut down these maps and why? (Please comment below)

You were able to use the map to see how well cell phone service is in your area. They told you if you were able to see areas that have good reception and bad reception.

You could tell if a cell phone carrier has coverage in an area if you know the extent of their network. The FCC doesn't know where each carrier's towers are. Because of this, you won't be able to compare two different carrier's coverage on the map.

The data for the map is generated by testing cell phones over a period of time and seeing what signals they get. This means that it will not predict how well future devices will work. There could be new towers that were built after the data was collected, or there could be more people using data than usual which causes phones to have trouble connecting to towers nearby. Also, radio waves travel poorly through buildings so there may not be as much signal indoors as you would think based on the outdoor measurements shown on the map.

You use to be able to find an address or zip code that you want information about using the search bar at https://www.fcc.gov/general/wireless-coverage-maps (page not found). The FCC has never been known to be very competent and it is not surprising that they have a new landing page and haven't redirected the old links. https://www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/MobileMaps

Per the FCC "Other Mapping Improvements Are Coming" Last Update Friday, August 6, 2021

Once the Broadband Data Collection is fully implemented, the FCC’s broadband maps will include additional layers and functions. For fixed internet service, the maps will show – on a house-by-house, location-by-location basis – where broadband internet access service is available, meaning that it has a broadband connection or could be connected within 10 business days with a standard installation. The FCC will standardize location data through the use of a Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric, a common dataset of all structures in the United States where mass-market fixed broadband internet access service can be installed. The Broadband Data Collection maps will also incorporate systems and processes for the validation and verification of provider-submitted data to improve their accuracy, as well as a user-friendly challenge process that will allow consumers, state, local, and Tribal governments, and other third parties, to dispute the information shown on the maps. We will provide updates as more information related to the full set of Broadband Data Collection systems and processes becomes available.

AT&T Coverage Maps

AT&T is the nation's second-largest cell phone carrier. Their interactive map lets you see coverage details for your area, and they offer three types of coverage: 5G, 4G LTE, 4G, 3G

If you're looking to stream any video content or play online games, your best bet is to make sure that there's 4G LTE coverage in your area. If that isn't an option (or if you're a T-Mobile customer), it's worth checking AT&T's website to see how strong their signal is. Your search will be much more fruitful in larger cities than rural areas.

Verizon Coverage Maps

The first thing you'll want to do is visit the Verizon coverage map.

Once there, you can enter up to 10 addresses at a time to see the level of voice, 3G, 4G, 5G and LTE coverage for that particular area.You'll also be able to check coverage for data and messaging if those are services that are important to you.A Verizon representative will also be able to offer guidance on international roaming options while in a foreign country.

T-Mobile Coverage Map

This map shows T-Mobile’s 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network coverage in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You can search for a location or use your device's current location to find out if you're covered by T-Mobile's network. The map includes coverage for voice, text and data services as well as roaming (where available). *5G coverage not available everywhere; only available in limited locations with eligible devices and features.*

These maps can help you find cell phone coverage for your wireless carrier in an area where you might want to move, travel or do business in.

You can use these maps to find the cell phone coverage for your wireless carrier in an area where you might want to move, travel or do business. These maps are particularly useful for those planning business trips and vacations, as well as those looking for the best coverage when shopping for a new home or apartment. If you have been experiencing problems with your wireless service, these maps can help you determine if the problem is with your carrier or phone.