Which Casino Games Have the Highest RTP?

Across the country and throughout the years, the American population has always loved to gamble. From dice games on the streets of New York to the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, the thrill and the flutter of trying to beat the odds (and the House in the process) have caught the attention of countless citizens from coast to coast.

Of course, the advent of the online casino has meant that gambling enthusiasts no longer need to fly to a state where the practice is permitted – or else find a clandestine speakeasy in which to indulge their passion. What’s more, the online sector has thrown up a whole array of immersive statistics which can help to inform a prospective player’s decision. With that in mind, we take a closer look at the casino games with the highest return-to-player (RTP) percentage, meaning you can get the biggest bang for your buck.

Blackjack

With an RTP of between 98% and 99.5%, blackjack offers potentially the highest return on your investment for any casino patron. Of course, to succeed at blackjack you must have strong mathematical acumen, a robust understanding of the odds, and the courage to hold your nerve when it matters. Those aspects mean that it involves slightly more skill than some of the other options on this list, making it a great choice for gamblers who like to test their abilities as well as roll the dice (so to speak).

Plinko

For those unfamiliar with the game of Plinko, it’s a complete contrast to the mixture of skill and chance discussed above. Instead, Plinko hinges on the whims of Lady Luck alone. All gamblers must do is select the pocket (or pockets) at the bottom of the pyramid-shaped board into which they expect the chip to drop… and that’s it! Gravity and the unfathomable machinations of the universe will do the rest. The simplicity of this game is what makes it so attractive to so many people – alongside the 99% RTP rate.

Slots

This is perhaps something of a controversial inclusion on the list since the exact RTP of a slot will depend entirely on the game in question. However, there are many developers who offer titles with an RTP of 99%, which gives you a very attractive chance of winning. On the other hand, there are those which drop down into the low 90% range, so it’s worthwhile doing your homework before opening your wallet. Again, the simplicity, allied with the engaging gameplay and graphics of online slots, make them a huge hit among the gambling community.

European roulette

There’s nothing quite like the thrum of the silver ball as it skims over the whirring wheel to embody the excitement of the casino experience. It’s perhaps no wonder, then, that the roulette table is invariably the life and soul of any brick-and-mortar casino! The same can also be true online, especially when you factor in that European roulette has an RTP of 97.3%. Be mindful, however, that American roulette has a slightly lower percentage due to its inclusion of a second green slot, so be careful to make the distinction before playing.

Are you looking for a casino game that will give you the best chance to recoup your money? Look no further than these four offerings.