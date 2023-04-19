How Many Text Messages Are Sent Per Day?

According to a report by Domo, in 2020 an estimated 5.5 billion text messages were sent per day in the United States alone. This figure includes both SMS (Short Message Service) and MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) messages.

Globally, it is estimated that over 23 billion text messages are sent per day, according to a report by Text Request. This figure includes both person-to-person and application-to-person messages sent via SMS or other messaging platforms.

It is important to note that these are just estimates and the actual number of text messages sent per day may be higher or lower than these figures, as communication patterns can vary greatly depending on geographical location, age group, and other factors.

According to a report by GSMA Intelligence, in 2021 there were an estimated 82 billion text messages sent per day globally. This figure includes both SMS (Short Message Service) and OTT (Over-The-Top) messaging services, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat. It is important to note that this is just an estimate and the actual number of text messages sent per day may be higher or lower than this figure.

Comparing this to Twitter, Twitter's official statistics, in 2020 an average of 500 million tweets were sent per day on their platform. This figure includes tweets sent by users globally, and it can fluctuate significantly based on current events and user behavior.

It is important to note that this number may be higher or lower depending on the time frame and the specific data source used. Additionally, this number only includes tweets sent on Twitter and not on other social media platforms.

As of 2021, there are approximately 5.27 billion unique mobile phone users worldwide, according to Statista. This figure includes both smartphone and feature phone users.

The number of mobile phone users has been steadily increasing over the years due to the widespread availability of mobile phones and the increasing affordability of smartphones in many regions of the world. It is expected that this trend will continue in the coming years, with more people around the world gaining access to mobile devices and the internet.

