Is mmWave Safe? When Can mmWave Be Dangerous?

The safety of mmWave technology is a topic of ongoing research and discussion. While mmWave technology has been used for various applications, including medical imaging and airport security scanners, the use of mmWave frequencies for widespread wireless communication is relatively new, particularly in the context of 5G networks. There are a few safety aspects to consider when assessing the safety of mmWave technology: Non-ionizing radiation: mmWave frequencies fall within the category of non-ionizing radiation, which means they do not have enough energy to break chemical bonds or ionize atoms. Non-ionizing radiation, including radio waves, microwaves, and visible light, is generally considered to be less harmful compared to ionizing radiation (e.g., X-rays and gamma rays), which has higher energy levels.

Power levels and exposure limits: Regulatory authorities, such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, set specific guidelines and exposure limits for electromagnetic radiation emitted by communication devices, including those operating in the mmWave range. These guidelines are designed to protect against any potential health risks and are based on extensive scientific research. Compliance with these guidelines ensures that exposure to mmWave radiation remains within safe limits.

Research and studies: Research on the health effects of mmWave technology is still ongoing, and the long-term effects of prolonged exposure to mmWave frequencies are not yet fully understood. However, studies conducted so far have not provided conclusive evidence of adverse health effects from mmWave radiation within the exposure limits set by regulatory bodies. Ongoing monitoring and research in this area aim to ensure that any potential risks are identified and mitigated.

The safety of mmWave technology is a subject of active investigation and regulatory oversight. As with any technology, manufacturers and regulatory bodies are responsible for ensuring that products and networks comply with safety standards and guidelines to protect public health if you trust these sources.

mmWave technology can potentially pose risks in certain situations. Here are a few scenarios where mmWave can be considered potentially dangerous: Exposure above regulatory limits: Regulatory bodies, such as the FCC, set specific guidelines and exposure limits for electromagnetic radiation emitted by communication devices, including those operating in the mmWave range. If the power levels exceed these limits or if devices are used in a manner that leads to prolonged and continuous exposure beyond the recommended levels, there may be a potential risk to health. Adhering to the established guidelines helps ensure safe usage.

Proximity to high-power mmWave sources: mmWave technology can be used in various applications, including industrial and scientific applications, where high-power mmWave sources are employed. If individuals come into close proximity to these high-power sources, such as in research facilities or industrial settings, there may be a risk of excessive exposure to mmWave radiation. In such cases, strict safety protocols and appropriate protective measures should be in place to minimize the potential danger.

Improper installation or maintenance: In the deployment of mmWave networks, proper installation, and maintenance are crucial to ensure the safety of both users and technicians. Faulty or improperly installed equipment can lead to increased radiation levels, which could potentially pose risks. Regular inspections, compliance with safety regulations, and adherence to industry best practices are important for minimizing any dangers associated with mmWave technology.

Sensitivity to electromagnetic fields: While the majority of individuals do not experience adverse effects from exposure to mmWave frequencies within regulatory limits, some people may have specific sensitivities to electromagnetic fields. This condition, known as electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), is characterized by symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and skin irritation, which individuals attribute to exposure to electromagnetic radiation. However, scientific studies have not provided consistent evidence linking EHS symptoms to electromagnetic fields, including mmWave radiation.

What is mmWave technology?

mmWave (millimeter wave) technology refers to a type of wireless communication technology that operates in high-frequency bands within the electromagnetic spectrum. It utilizes radio frequencies in the range of 30 to 300 gigahertz (GHz), which corresponds to wavelengths of approximately 1 to 10 millimeters. This is significantly higher than the frequencies used in traditional cellular networks, which typically operate in the sub-6 GHz range.

mmWave technology offers several advantages and challenges compared to lower-frequency wireless technologies. Some key features and characteristics of mmWave technology include:

High data transfer rates: mmWave technology enables extremely high data transfer rates, potentially reaching multi-gigabit speeds. This makes it well-suited for applications that require massive amounts of data to be transmitted quickly, such as 4K/8K video streaming, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).





Large bandwidth: The use of higher-frequency bands allows for a significantly larger bandwidth, which means more data can be transmitted simultaneously. This enables greater network capacity, supporting a larger number of devices and reducing congestion in densely populated areas.





Short-range transmission: One limitation of mmWave technology is that it has a shorter range compared to lower-frequency signals. mmWave signals are easily absorbed and attenuated by physical obstacles like walls, buildings, and even rain. To overcome this, mmWave networks require more base stations and antennas to maintain coverage and ensure signal quality.





Line-of-sight propagation: mmWave signals generally require a clear line of sight between the transmitting and receiving devices. This means that obstacles, even minor ones, can obstruct the signal and cause interruptions. However, advancements in beamforming technology help overcome this limitation to some extent by focusing the signal in specific directions.





Use cases: mmWave technology has various applications, including next-generation 5G networks, wireless backhaul for high-speed internet connections, fixed wireless access (FWA) for broadband connectivity, and short-range wireless communication in indoor environments, such as WiGig (802.11ad) for high-speed wireless networking.





Overall, mmWave technology offers tremendous potential for delivering high-speed wireless connectivity and enabling new applications. Its deployment is expected to significantly enhance wireless networks, especially in areas with high data demand and dense device deployments.