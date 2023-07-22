A Look at Some of Today's Best Movie & TV Show-Themed Online Slots

Some of today's most popular online slot machines are blockbuster movie-themed slots and iconic television game show-themed slots. These games are otherwise known as branded online slots, and there are plenty to choose from.

On this page, we will be revealing ten of today's best TV show and movie-themed slots from several of the iGaming industry's best online casino software providers and game development studios.

To play any of these games for real money, you must be at least 18 years old if you live in the United Kingdom. You can play these games for real money or in practice mode.

In most games, you can take one spin of the reels from just $/€/£0.10 to $/€/£0.20 (or equivalent currency value), and you can enjoy playing them from a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet device with Wi-Fi/internet connectivity.

Where can I play the best TV show and movie-themed slots?

If you're looking to play some of the world's best online slots based on famous television shows and Hollywood movies, one of the best casino sites you can turn to is the official 32Red online casino.

You can learn more about their very latest slot releases and other online casino news by going straight to the casino news UK 32Red section when your new account has been activated. To find a complete list of their TV show/movie-themed slots, go to a game section entitled: 'On The Box.'

Top 10 TV show and movie-themed slots to play in 2023

Without further ado, let's take a look at ten of the best TV show and movie-themed slots to play in 2023. They include the following hit titles:

● Lara Croft: Tomb of the Sun online slot. Triple Edge Studios made this one. It's brought to you by Games Global, and it's new in 2023

● Ghostbusters: Triple Slime online slot. IGT Play Digital made this one

● Ted: Jackpot King online slot. Blueprint Gaming made this progressive jackpot slot

● The Goonies: Jackpot King online slot – also from Blueprint Gaming

● Gremlins online slot. This one was made by Light & Wonder, and it's brought to you by SG Digital

● Jurassic Park: Remastered online slot. This one was made by Microgaming (a company that Games Global acquired in 2022)

● Gordon Ramsay: Hell's Kitchen online slot. This one is from NetEnt

● Jumanji online slot. This one's also from NetEnt

● Game of Thrones: Power Stacks online slot. Slingshot Studios made this one, and it's brought to you by Games Global

● Stargate Megaways online slot. This one was made by Light & Wonder and brought to you by SG Digital

All ten of these feature-rich slots have some big jackpots to play for. Most have fixed coin jackpots, worth anywhere from 10,000x to 50,000x times your stake, and others have progressive jackpots that are currently worth more than £1,000,000.00.

Honourable mentions

If you enjoy playing any of these TV shows and movie-themed slots and want more similar games from the same companies, you may also like to try several other hit titles, which are also now available to play at 32Red.

Examples include Ted: Pub Fruit Series, Beavis, and Butt-Head, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, The Goonies Return, Ted Megaways, Ted: Cash Lock, Narcos, Narcos Mexico, and Planet of the Apes.

If that's not enough to keep you going, try Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Invisible Man, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, The Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, and Celebrity Juice.

You also have Tarzan and the Jewels of Opar, Deal or No Deal: Lightning Spins, Tipping Point, The Cube, I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, Sausage Party, Rick and Morty Megaways, and Beetlejuice Megaways. If you want more Jurassic Park-themed slots, there's Jurassic Park Gold: Link & Win and Jurassic Park: Raptor Riches.