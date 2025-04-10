10 Reasons Why I Am Sick and Tired of the Apple iOS iPhone Updates

Apple’s iOS updates used to be exciting, bringing new features and enhancements. But lately, they’ve become more of a headache than a help. If you’ve ever found yourself dreading the next iOS update, you’re not alone. Here’s why I’m completely over them.

1. Never-Ending Updates

It feels like Apple rolls out a new update every few weeks. Just when you get comfortable, another one pops up, demanding your attention. It’s a never-ending cycle of downloads, restarts, and installations.

The Frequency of iOS Updates

Over the past five years, Apple has maintained a consistent schedule of major iOS releases each September, followed by numerous minor updates throughout the year to address bugs, enhance security, and introduce additional features. This results in users encountering frequent prompts to update their devices, often multiple times within a single month. For instance, iOS 15, released on September 20, 2021, saw its final update, version 15.8.3, on July 29, 2024. Similarly, iOS 16 debuted on September 12, 2022, with its latest update, version 16.7.10, arriving on August 7, 2024. This pattern underscores the relentless pace of updates that users have come to expect.

2025 iOS Updates

In 2025, Apple continued its pattern of frequent iOS updates:

January 6, 2025: Released iOS 18.2.1, focusing on minor bug fixes and performance improvements.

January 27, 2025: Introduced iOS 18.3, adding new features and enhancements.

February 10, 2025: Released iOS 18.3.1, addressing specific issues identified in the previous version.

March 11, 2025: Rolled out iOS 18.3.2, providing further stability improvements.

March 31, 2025: Launched iOS 18.4, introducing additional features and refinements.

This rapid succession of updates underscores the relentless pace at which Apple releases new software versions, often requiring users to frequently update their devices to stay current.

2. Bugs, Bugs, and More Bugs

Instead of making things smoother, many updates introduce frustrating bugs. Battery drain, app crashes, Wi-Fi issues—you name it, an iOS update has probably broken it at some point.

3. Forced Obsolescence

Each update seems to make older iPhones slower, subtly pushing users to upgrade. Sure, Apple denies this, but we all know the game they’re playing.

4. Storage Space Hog

Major updates require massive amounts of storage, and if you don’t have enough space, you’re forced to delete apps, photos, or files just to make room.

5. Battery Life Killer

New updates often come with “optimizations” that mysteriously destroy battery life. You update hoping for improvements but end up scrambling for a charger more than ever.

6. Unwanted Features

Not every feature in an iOS update is useful. Sometimes, Apple introduces changes that nobody asked for—like design tweaks that make apps harder to use or features that just add clutter.

7. App Compatibility Issues

After every update, there’s a risk that your favorite apps won’t work properly. Developers rush to patch their software, but in the meantime, users are left dealing with glitches and crashes.

8. Slow Download and Installation

Even with a fast internet connection, iOS updates can take forever to download and install. The waiting time alone is frustrating, and if something goes wrong, you might have to start over.

9. Loss of Customization

Some updates remove customization options, forcing users to adapt to Apple's vision instead of allowing them to personalize their devices the way they want.

10. Why Doesn’t the Government Look Into This?

Given how many consumers are affected by Apple’s constant updates and alleged forced obsolescence, you’d think regulators would step in. But Big Tech’s influence seems to keep watchdogs at bay. Whether it’s lobbying, legal loopholes, or a lack of urgency, there’s little oversight over Apple’s update policies. Until government agencies take a closer look, users will have to keep dealing with the frustrations on their own.

Final Thoughts

While iOS updates are necessary for security and performance improvements, they often feel like more trouble than they’re worth. If you’re tired of constant updates disrupting your phone experience, you’re not alone. Maybe Apple should focus on quality over quantity and make updates truly worth downloading.

Do you feel the same way about iOS updates? Let me know in the comments!