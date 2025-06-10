iPhone Call Spam Screening: How to Block Unwanted Calls

iPhone Call Spam Screening: How to Block Robocalls and Junk Texts

If you're overwhelmed by robocalls and spam texts, you're not alone. According to spam analytics firm YouMail, U.S. consumers received an estimated 54.5 billion robocalls in 2024, or about 165 calls per second. Spam texts are just as bad — RoboKiller reports that Americans got 94 billion spam texts last year, a 12% increase from 2023.

Fortunately, Apple’s iPhone spam screening tools and third-party apps can help you regain control over your phone.

Why Spam Calls and Texts Are Surging

Scammers are getting smarter. Many spam calls now spoof local area codes or even real business numbers to trick you into answering.

Text spam is easier and cheaper. A single scammer can send thousands of phishing texts (aka "smishing") in seconds.

Consumer losses are rising. The FCC reports U.S. consumers lost over $10 billion to phone scams in 2023, with the average loss per incident over $800.

Built-in iPhone Features That Block Spam

1. Silence Unknown Callers

This feature, available in iOS 13 and later, automatically silences numbers not in your contacts. Calls go straight to voicemail, helping you avoid unwanted interruptions.

How to enable:

Settings > Phone > Silence Unknown Callers > Toggle ON

2. SMS Filtering

In Settings > Messages, toggle Filter Unknown Senders to push texts from unknown numbers into a separate tab — reducing phishing risk.

3. Report Junk

When you receive a suspicious message in iMessage, Apple gives you the option to “Report Junk”. This helps train Apple’s system to detect and block spam more effectively.

Third-Party Call and Text Blocking Apps

iPhones allow third-party apps to block calls and filter messages. These apps maintain live databases of known spam numbers and auto-block suspicious activity.

App Key Features Monthly Cost Spam Text Blocking Hiya Real-time caller ID, auto-block fraud Free / $2.99 ✅ Truecaller Caller ID, community spam reports Free / $4.99 ✅ RoboKiller AI-powered call screening, answer bots $4.99 ✅ Nomorobo Spam call blocking for VoIP/landline Free trial / $1.99 ❌

🔒 Fact: RoboKiller claims to block over 1 billion robocalls and spam texts per month across its users.

To enable a call blocking app:

Download the app from the App Store

Go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification

Enable the app from the list

Carrier Tools for Extra Protection

Most major carriers offer free and paid call filtering services that work seamlessly with iPhones:

Carrier Service Free Version Premium Features AT&T ActiveArmor ✅ Threat level alerts, reverse lookup T-Mobile Scam Shield ✅ Number masking, voicemail-to-text Verizon Call Filter ✅ Spam lookup, auto-block high risk

These services can label calls as "Scam Likely", block robocalls outright, and send alerts for high-risk numbers.

Spam Text Trends in 2024

Top spam text types: Delivery scams (e.g., “Your package is held”), bank phishing, fake job offers.

Peak spam hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time.

Most spammed area codes: 213 (Los Angeles), 347 (New York), 305 (Miami)

📊 Stat: According to RoboKiller, the average American received 28 spam texts per month in 2024 — nearly one per day.

How to Reduce Spam Long-Term

Don’t answer unknown numbers.

Never click links in suspicious texts.

Register your number at donotcall.gov

Use 2FA apps (like Authy) instead of SMS for security.

Report spam to 7726 (SPAM) — this works for most U.S. carriers.

Final Thoughts

With spam calls and texts on the rise, iPhone users need to take full advantage of Apple’s built-in tools, carrier protection, and advanced third-party apps. Whether you’re silencing unknown numbers or using a robocall-blocking AI assistant, the right setup can make a big difference.

Say goodbye to scam calls — and take back your phone.