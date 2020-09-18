What is a Blue Alert on your Cell Phone?

Blue Alert Cell Phone
Blue Alert Cell Phone

What is a Blue Alert? ... The goal of a Blue Alert is to provide immediate information to the public about violent suspects via media broadcasts, and other notification resources to solicit help from the public in the safe and swift apprehension of the suspect.

What is a Blue Alert? Some in Phoenix baffled by the emergency alert

 Here is a recent example in Arizona.
by at
Reactions: 
Related Articles: , , ,

Popular Articles