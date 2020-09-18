What is a Blue Alert on your Cell Phone?

Blue Alert Cell Phone



What is a Blue Alert? ... The goal of a Blue Alert is to provide immediate information to the public about violent suspects via media broadcasts, and other notification resources to solicit help from the public in the safe and swift apprehension of the suspect.

AZDPS detectives seek public assistance locating this vehicle, believed to be a silver 2008-2013 Infinity model G-37 with custom wheels. It has a temporary plate & appears to have chipped paint below the license plate area. If seen, please call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/17xfuEp72S — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 17, 2020

Here is a recent example in Arizona.