Most Popular Smartphone Applications

The World’s Most Used Cell Phone Apps
Cell phone apps have no doubt changed the
way we communicate, work, and go about our daily lives. While social media and
gaming apps are some of the most popular around, we also use applications to
find a date, navigate to a new destination, set tasks and reminders, and listen
to music. But just what apps are we using the most? Let’s take a closer look:
Zoom
Over the past year, when the world has been
thrust into chaos and many businesses have had to rely on employees working
from home, Zoom
has become one of the most frequently downloaded mobile applications. The app
allows users to make video conferencing calls to friends, family and colleagues
and is also being used by many for the streaming of conferences and webinars.
Despite the influx of a range of new social
media channels such as TikTok and Instagram, Facebook remains the
most downloaded and used social media application. Users on Facebook can not
only post about their daily ongoings but also connect to friends and families,
join groups that share likeminded interests, or even sell and buy gadgets, gear
and home products through the Marketplace feature. Alongside Facebook, Facebook’s
Messenger also makes it into the list of the top 5 downloaded apps in the
world.
The Facebook owned Instagram is a picture
and video centric social media platform that is the second most popular cell
phone application in the world.
Some of the other most popular social media
applications include Snapchat and Twitter.
WhatsApp remains the most popular chat
application in the world. This despite a recent change to their privacy policy
which caused an uproar around the globe and caused many to move their chat
services to competitors such as Telegram. The app allows users to freely chat,
call and connect with contacts on a global level using the internet or mobile
data. Its video call, emoji, status and chat deletion features are some of the reasons
why WhatsApp remains so popular with users.
Uber
Uber is the world’s most popular cab hiring
and ride sharing application available for smart phones. The app offers users a
safe, convenient, and cost-effective solution for hailing a ride, no matter
where they are in the world. The app is location based and works on most cell
phone devices that have GPS enabled. Uber has also created a whole industry
that rivals traditionally set up taxi services in cities around the world and
UC Browser
UC
Browser is the world’s dominating mobile
browser application. The web browser was developed by UCWeb and is one of the
most popular mobile browsers, particularly in China and Indonesia. It has a
simple interface that pairs well with any phone, allowing users to easily surf
the web, download content and watch videos. It is also comes with a built in
ad-blocker which is one of the reasons why it is so popular and is available in
a mini version which is suitable for devices with low memory.