The Best Smartphones For Photography

The Best Camera Phones Of 2021
For most of us our smartphone is more than
a device used for making and receiving calls and messages. For many, it is the trusty
camera we keep in our pocket. We use it for chronicling our daily
activities, storing our memories in photos and videos. Many of us even use
these images for work purposes, either to share social media snippets of our
companies with users online or just to record vital information. Thus, it’s
important that our phone has a decent camera.
So, if you’re looking for a new phone this
year, then you’ll want to consider one of the below options whose cameras are
sure to beat out the rest:
iPhone 12 Pro Max
The new iPhone 12 Pro Max is
no doubt one of the best camera phones money can buy this year. Its 12MP wide
camera features a large sensor that allows in more light, allowing for improved
picture quality. The ultra-wide lens also allows for a 120-degree field of
view, perfect for taking it all in. The camera is also fitted with a
sensor-shift image stabilization system which is ideal for filming video. In
addition, a LiDAR sensor is built into the camera which allows for great
portrait taking, even in night mode. For those who use their photos for work
purposes, ProRAW mode allows for flexible editing.
While the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the ultimate
option from iPhone for 2021, the manufacturer’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
still offer fantastic features for a lesser price tag. The video is
particularly impressive on these phones, recording 4K HDR video and Dolby
Vision video, capped at 30 FPS.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The last Samsung Galaxy phone builds even
further on their predecessor’s success when it comes to offering excellent
picture quality. The phone's camera is made from two telephoto lenses, one with
three times optical zoom, while the other allows for ten times optical zoom.
What this means is increased zooming capability to capture finer details. This
smartphone from Samsung also has enhanced software features that allow for several
unique options such as capturing slow-motion videos and taking pictures from the
front and rear cameras at the same time.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy
Note 20 Ultra features a primary 108-megapixel sensor which has been
greatly improved using a dedicated laser autofocus sensor. It offers 5x
optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, which offers more flexibility than the
iPhone options although the light capability isn’t quite as good. This
particular device is also known for offering exceptional battery life so you
can rest easy knowing your phone won’t let you down when you need it most, even
if you have been out shooting with it for most of the day.
Vivo X50Pro
For anyone looking for a good camera phone
option that doesn’t come from the giants of Samsung and iPhone, the Vivo X50Pro
is a good option. This beautifully built piece of equipment makes playing online
slots for real money simple and features a main 48MP camera that is
mounted on a mechanical gimble. This allows you to maintain focus on your
target even when moving or shaking, making it great for the not-so-steady video
taker. It also allows for low-light photos that knock the socks off some of its
competitors.