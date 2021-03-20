The Best Smartphones For Photography

The Best Camera Phones Of 2021

For most of us our smartphone is more than a device used for making and receiving calls and messages. For many, it is the trusty camera we keep in our pocket. We use it for chronicling our daily activities, storing our memories in photos and videos. Many of us even use these images for work purposes, either to share social media snippets of our companies with users online or just to record vital information. Thus, it’s important that our phone has a decent camera.

So, if you’re looking for a new phone this year, then you’ll want to consider one of the below options whose cameras are sure to beat out the rest:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max is no doubt one of the best camera phones money can buy this year. Its 12MP wide camera features a large sensor that allows in more light, allowing for improved picture quality. The ultra-wide lens also allows for a 120-degree field of view, perfect for taking it all in. The camera is also fitted with a sensor-shift image stabilization system which is ideal for filming video. In addition, a LiDAR sensor is built into the camera which allows for great portrait taking, even in night mode. For those who use their photos for work purposes, ProRAW mode allows for flexible editing.

While the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the ultimate option from iPhone for 2021, the manufacturer’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini still offer fantastic features for a lesser price tag. The video is particularly impressive on these phones, recording 4K HDR video and Dolby Vision video, capped at 30 FPS.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The last Samsung Galaxy phone builds even further on their predecessor’s success when it comes to offering excellent picture quality. The phone's camera is made from two telephoto lenses, one with three times optical zoom, while the other allows for ten times optical zoom. What this means is increased zooming capability to capture finer details. This smartphone from Samsung also has enhanced software features that allow for several unique options such as capturing slow-motion videos and taking pictures from the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a primary 108-megapixel sensor which has been greatly improved using a dedicated laser autofocus sensor. It offers 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, which offers more flexibility than the iPhone options although the light capability isn’t quite as good. This particular device is also known for offering exceptional battery life so you can rest easy knowing your phone won’t let you down when you need it most, even if you have been out shooting with it for most of the day.

Vivo X50Pro

For anyone looking for a good camera phone option that doesn’t come from the giants of Samsung and iPhone, the Vivo X50Pro is a good option. This beautifully built piece of equipment makes playing online slots for real money simple and features a main 48MP camera that is mounted on a mechanical gimble. This allows you to maintain focus on your target even when moving or shaking, making it great for the not-so-steady video taker. It also allows for low-light photos that knock the socks off some of its competitors.