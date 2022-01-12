The Main 3G, 4G, and 5G Differences: How Does It Affect Your Use of the Internet?

Telecommunication technologies are developing very quickly, which allows modern people to enjoy the possibilities of unlimited access to the network at any time. Not so long ago, a 10MB file exchange could take 5-10 minutes. Fortunately, gigabytes of data can now be downloaded within 30 minutes. With the new era of telecommunications, the dreams of the average user have become a reality. However, not everyone knows what lies behind the standard 3G, 4G, and 5G. Here are the main differences between generations and their impact on your user experience.

Third Generation (3G)

One of the most common telecommunication standards is 3G. The third generation was introduced in 2001 thanks to the International Telecommunication Union. This standard originally used WCDMA technology and allowed data transfer at a speed of 384 kbps.

But 3G had excellent potential, and soon HSPA (3.5G) technology allowed all subscribers of mobile operators to use the Internet at a speed of 7.2 Mbps. In addition, this standard provided smooth switching between mobile towers. For example, imagine that you are far away from the base substation. As soon as the signal drops to a certain level, your 3G device will automatically switch to the nearest antenna.

The final stage in the evolution of the third generation was HSPA+ (3.75G) technology, which allows you to achieve file transfer speeds of 21.6 Mbps. Thanks to this, any smartphone or tablet user can quickly download files. Then, chat via video chat or watch streaming content.

Fourth Generation (4G)

Since 2009, the International Telecommunication Union has introduced 4G to replace the previous generation. The new mobile communication standard allowed mobile subscribers to connect to 100 Mbps channels. However, it should be noted that subscribers with low mobility could count on 1 Gbps. Therefore, the main difference between the new generation is speed and a scalable 40 MHz channel bandwidth. In addition, improved scalability allows more subscribers to connect to one network unit without losing the Internet connection quality.

The improved peak spectral efficiency and throughput also positively affect handover. The 4G standard makes it easier to switch between communication towers and not drop Internet connection speed. It is worth noting that LTE is an improved 4G, allowing you to expect peak uploads in the region of 500 Mbit/s.

This technology is ideal for students wishing to access educational videos, applications, and web services. As you can see, new technologies are perfect for people wishing to access web content anywhere in the world.

Fifth Generation (5G)

In 2018, the 5G wireless standard changed the world forever. The fact is that the fifth generation is based on cell technology, and each station supports over a million connections per square meter. So this means that many people can use 5G Internet traffic without worrying about the connection speed. The download speed is 20 Gbps, an absolute record for modern communication standards.

The extended frequency range allows users to expect fast access to any content and quickly download large files. What's more, the low latency enables the new communication standard for virtual reality, high-quality video streaming, and real-time digital imaging. In the next 5-7 years, 5G will become the main communication standard in many countries.

The Future of Internet Technologies

Researchers from many countries are currently working on 6G spread spectrum technology. The main task is to provide terahertz and sub-terahertz frequency ranges and reduce latency during data transmission. It is assumed that 6G technology will allow radio-photonic digital antenna arrays at base stations combined with MIMO technology. The new data transfer standard will allow you to count on speeds from 100 Gbps to 1 Tbps. By the way, scientists suggest that artificial intelligence will manage the 6G network.

Final Words

As you can see, each of the above Internet communication standards was better than the previous one and provided a significant increase in data transmission speed. Currently, 5G is being implemented in most countries, and soon people will be able to use wireless communications that exceed the speed of even classic Internet providers. The main snag is only in the number of cells and network capacity.

However, most of the world's largest TV operators have already begun to deploy new infrastructure. Soon, humanity will enter a new Internet era with low latency and high data transfer rates. Surely you can watch movies, download files and even use virtual reality without problems, thanks to the new generations of web communication.