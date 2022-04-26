Report Verizon Dead Zones Community is Not Active?

Have customers given up trying to complain to the carrier and realized it is a waste of time to complain?

If you look at posts in the community they are very old.

Is it worth the time to invest calling customer service to log a complaint?

Does the wireless carrier ever do anything about these complaints?

When you see the dead zone icon, your device is offline or cannot connect to the network.

Your phone is out of range of a Wi-Fi network.

Your router has been shut down or is otherwise offline.

Your phone's Wi-Fi is not enabled and you're outside of your 4G LTE or 5G coverage area.

Your phone's Wi-Fi settings may be in conflict with your router settings. (For example, it's possible for the location of your router to be set in the wrong time zone.)

If you see this icon, try these troubleshooting tips:

Make sure that your phone has access to a strong signal in its current location. If not, move closer to a window/area with better reception or move outside and away from buildings, trees and other obstructions that could block signals from nearby towers. Restart your phone to refresh its connection to the network and check again for service strength. Android users should open their app drawer and swipe up on any apps they don’t need open at that moment.* If none of these tips work, contact Customer Service at 1-800-922-0204.*

If your device is connected to a Verizon Wi-Fi network, then your problem may be resolved by connecting to another Wi-Fi network. You should automatically connect if you're within range of a Wi-Fi signal and it's stronger than the cellular data signal. If not, select Settings > Wi-Fi and tap on a nearby network name to connect.

Another option is to contact a service provider in your area directly about coverage in that area. Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and other carriers are constantly trying to improve their service areas. If you're not experiencing problems with your current carrier, then there's no reason to change providers. However, if your device has been experiencing service outages and dead zones for an extended period of time, then it may be time to switch carriers.

What is a dead zone?

A dead zone is an area where there is no cellular coverage. Because your device needs to connect to a tower in order for you to use it, if you are in a dead zone, then your phone (or tablet or other cellular device) will not work. Many people refer to these areas as dead zones because the phone does not receive any signal from the tower.

How do I know if I am in a dead zone?

If you are unable to use your phone in an area that usually works normally, then you may be experiencing a lapse of service due to being in a dead zone. Some service providers have maps of their coverage areas so that users can easily see whether they are covered by the provider's network.

How can I tell if my provider is experiencing problems in my area?

Many providers allow users to report problems with their service through their website or app. If there have been recent weather events or other emergencies, then it is possible that there could be temporary service disruptions until repairs can be made.

You can also ask friends or family members who use different networks about their experience with that carrier in a particular area.

If you're traveling and experiencing poor coverage while driving, try changing positions in the vehicle to find the best signal possible. If that doesn't work, try making calls while standing outside your vehicle.