How To Get The Newest AT&T 5G Phone Deal for $1 Per Month With No Trade-in Required





Terms and conditions on new smartphone deals for both new and existing customers get our best smartphone deals.

Promotion value varies by which new device is being purchased and the value of your trade-in device.

Up to $800 max bill credit with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra 5G, Z Flip3, Z Fold3 5G or Google Pixel 6/ 6 Pro and trade-in a smartphone valued at $35 or above prior to completing condition assessment

Up to $700 max bill credit with the purchase of Apple iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and trade-in a smartphone valued at $95 or above after condition assessment

Up to $350 max bill credit with the purchase of Apple iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and trade-in a smartphone valued between $35 and $94.99 after condition assessment

Up to $300 max bill credit with the purchase of Apple iPad Air (2020) and trade-in any device valued at $20 or above after condition assessment

Limited time offer. Available in select locations.

How to redeem smartphone offers:

Purchase eligible device on a qualifying installment agreement including taxes on full retail price (upfront) and a $30 activation/upgrade fee.

Add a new line of service or upgrade an existing line.

Activate postpaid unlimited wireless service (min. $75/mo. for new unlimited customers before discounts). AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

Trade in an eligible Smartphone within 30 days of activation

Use code TRADEOFFER22 at checkout for smartphone offers and 300TRADE for tablets, watches, and connected device offers. Trade-in value will reflect Promotion Selected after entering code as value is given via monthly bill credits

Important Notes:

The phone number entered on the trade-in should match the phone number of the device purchased. If a different number is entered it could impact promotion eligibility

Credits start within 3 bills after trade-in is completed and will be applied in equal amounts over the term of an installment agreement. You will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start. Credit will not exceed the lower of the device cost or the max credit amount as defined above.

If you cancel wireless service, your credits will end and you’ll owe the remaining balance on the installment agreement for the device purchased.

For new lines, if you cancel service on any other line on your account within 90 days of activating the line under this offer, device credits will stop.

If buying on the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up, the customer is responsible and will not receive any credits for the additional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature.

Qualifying Installment Plan:

Requires a qualifying 0% APR installment agreement (36-mo. term from $13.89/mo. up to $52.78/mo. based on device purchased) Other installment options may be available and vary by location.

$0 down for well-qualified customers only or down payment may be required and depends on a variety of factors.

Eligible Trade-in Smartphones:

This is not an early upgrade program. The Trade-in device may not be on the existing installment plan and trade-in does not relieve obligations under any AT&T installment agreement program or other AT&T Return and Exchange programs.

Eligible trade-in devices are subject to change at any time and without notice.

Eligible Trade-in Smartphones for $700 Apple iPhone 13 series (Using code TRADEOFFER22):

Must meet AT&T Trade-in Program requirements and have a minimum trade-in value of $95 after device condition assessment has been completed.

Eligible devices:

Apple: iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, SE (3rdGen)

Samsung: S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note10, Fold, Fold 5G, S20 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, ZFold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G

Google: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

LG: V60 ThinQ, Wing 5G

Other: OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo

Eligible Trade-in Smartphones for $800 Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra 5G, Z Flip3, Z Fold3 5G, Google Pixel 6/6 Pro (Using code TRADEOFFER22):

Must meet AT&T Trade-in Program requirements and have a trade-in value of $35+ before device condition assessment has been completed or a Samsung Galaxy S/Note in any condition.

Eligible devices:

Apple: iPhone 7, 7 Plus, SE (2nd Gen), SE (3rdGen), iPhone 8, 8+, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

Samsung: S, S 4G, S Aviator, SL, S Blaze, S Duos, S Duos 2, S Glide, SII, SII HD, SII LTE SII Plus, SII Skyrocket, SII X, SIII, SIII Mini, SIII Mini VE, S Lightray 4G, S Plus, S Relay, S Showcase, S Vibrant, S3 Neo, S4, S4 Active, S4 BE, S4 Duos, S4 Mini, S4 Triband, S4 X, S4 Zoom, S5, S5 Mini, S5 Sport, S5 Active, S6, S6 Active, Edge+ Duos, S6 Edge, S6 Edge TD, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge, S8, S8 Active, S8 Duos, A50, A50s, A51, A70, S8+, S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, A71, A71 5G, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note, Note II, Note3, Note3 Neo, Note4, Note4 Duos, Note4 S, Note Edge, Note5, Note5 Duos, Note7, Note8, Note9, Note10, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Z Flip, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, XCover Pro, Fold, Fold 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G

Google: Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

LG: Stylo 6, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, Wing 5G

Other: Moto Z4, Razer 2, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, Nord10, Asus Rog Phone2, Moto Edge+, Moto Z4, Moto G Stylus 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, moto razr 5G, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Eligible Trade-in Smartphones for $350 Apple iPhone 13 series (Using code TRADEOFFER22):

Must meet AT&T Trade-in Program requirements and have a trade-in value of $35-94.99 after device condition assessment has been completed.

Eligible devices:

Apple: iPhone 7, 7 Plus, SE (2nd Gen), SE (3rdGen), iPhone 8, 8+, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

Samsung: A50, A50s, A51, A70, S, S 4G, S Aviator, SL, S Blaze, S Duos, S Duos 2, S Glide, SII, SII HD, SII LTE SII Plus, SII Skyrocket, SII X, SIII, SIII Mini, SIII Mini VE, S Lightray 4G, S Plus, S Relay, S Showcase, S Vibrant, S3 Neo, S4, S4 Active, S4 BE, S4 Duos, S4 Mini, S4 Triband, S4 X, S4 Zoom, S5, S5 Mini, S5 Sport, S5 Active, S6, S6 Active, Edge+ Duos, S6 Edge, S6 Edge TD, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S8 Duos S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, Note, Note II, Note3, Note3 Neo, Note4, Note4 Duos, Note4 S, Note Edge, Note5, Note5 Duos, Note7, Note8, Note9, A71, A71 5G, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note10, Fold, Fold 5G, S20 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G

Google: Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

LG: Stylo 6, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, Wing 5G

Other: Moto Z4, Moto G Stylus 5G, Razer 2, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, Nord10, Asus Rog Phone2, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, moto razr 5G, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo

Eligible Trade-in devices for $300 Apple iPad Air (2020) (Using code 300TRADE):

Must meet AT&T Trade-in Program requirements and have a trade-in value of $20+ after device condition assessment has been completed.

Smartphones listed for the $800/$350 offer are eligible along with additional smartphones, tablets, and watches.

Discover your device value at https://tradein.att.com/start-trade/find/devices

Additional Terms:

See att.com/unlimited for current unlimited plans. Retired unlimited plans may also qualify (excluding prepaid, session-based, and Data Unlimited at $45/mo. plans). Speed, usage & other restrictions apply.

Trade-in smartphones must meet AT&T Trade-In Program requirements and meet the minimum trade-in value requirements when AT&T takes possession of the trade-in device.

Must complete trade-in within 30 days from activation of the new phone.

If the trade-in value of the device is greater than the credit you are eligible for under this offer, you may receive a one-time trade-in credit (value via instant credit or promo card) in lieu of this bill credit offer.

To qualify for bill credits, the wireless line must be on an installment agreement, and remain active & in good standing for 30 days.

The installment agreement starts when the device is shipped.

To get all the credits, the discounted device must remain on the installment agreement and you must keep eligible service for the entire installment term.

If you upgrade or pay up/off the installment agreement on the discounted device early, your credits may cease.

You have 14 days to exchange or return the smartphone; a restocking fee of up to $55 may apply.

Pricing, promotions, programming, terms & restrictions are subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice.