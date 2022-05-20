How to Make International Calls For Free to China

Get a Tello SIM card





You can get a Tello SIM card online or in person. To buy a SIM card, you’ll need your phone number and an email address.





If you have an unlocked phone (if it is not locked to one carrier), then it’s easy to buy a Tello SIM Card online: just go to the Tello website and choose your plan. You can also get free shipping on all orders over $15 by selecting “Free Shipping” at checkout. The downside is that this option may take several days for delivery, so if you need something sooner than that then consider purchasing in person instead.





Call China with Tello





To place an international call to China with Tello, you’ll need their free calling app. You can download it for Android or iOS by scanning the QR code in your browser or going to www.tellofreecalling.com and clicking “Download App” on Tello's home screen. Once you have the app installed and set up, simply open it and enter your phone number and payment info (if applicable) as prompted by the app when making calls to certain countries like China.





To make calls using Tello's free text messaging app: Open the texting application and click "New Message" on the bottom right corner of your screen; Type in someone else's number into this field (not yours); Click "Send." This method is useful if you want only one recipient receives a message without having them share their contact information with you first (a practice that many people find intrusive).





China is one of the most popular destinations for international trips. However, keeping in touch can be expensive if you don’t know how to make free international calls. Here is how to make free international calls to China in 2018





China attracts more than 60 million international tourists every year. It is the most populous country in the world and has a population of more than 1 billion people! It also has an area that makes it the second-largest country in the world by land area (after Russia) and its total GDP puts it as one of two nations on earth that have a combined economy worth $13 trillion USD – second only behind America's $19 trillion GDP.





The mighty nation has been growing at some serious speed over recent years too - while many economies around them have slowed down or even incurred recessions - China’s economy just keeps going from strength to strength! In 2016 alone their GDP grew by 6% which was much higher than any other major economy worldwide (including America). This helped them overtake Germany as the fifth-biggest economy globally; putting them ahead of France too who were previously occupying this position since 2012 when they overtook Britain as the fourth-biggest economy globally due primarily down towards Brexit uncertainty affecting UK trade at the time…



