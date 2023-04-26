How to Fix Ghost Clicking Bubbles on Samsung Chromebook

Ghost clicking bubbles on a Chromebook may be caused by a number of factors, such as a malfunctioning touchpad, outdated or faulty drivers, or software bugs. Here are a few steps you can take to fix the problem:

Clean your touchpad: Sometimes, dirt, dust, or debris can cause ghost clicks. Clean the touchpad with a soft cloth or a screen cleaning solution. Restart your Chromebook: A simple restart can fix many software glitches. Disable tap-to-click: Go to Settings > Device > Touchpad and toggle off "Tap-to-click." This will disable the ability to click by tapping the touchpad, which may resolve the ghost clicking issue. Update Chrome OS: Make sure your Chromebook is running the latest version of Chrome OS. Go to Settings > About Chrome OS > Check for updates. Update touchpad drivers: Go to Settings > Device > Touchpad > Change touchpad settings > Additional settings > Update drivers. Reset your Chromebook: If all else fails, a reset can restore your Chromebook to its factory settings. Go to Settings > Advanced > Reset settings > Powerwash.

If none of these steps work, you may need to contact the manufacturer or a technician for further assistance.