As an AI language model with a knowledge cutoff in September 2021, I'm not aware of any specific websites that may have emerged after that date. However, I can provide you with some general information on websites that focus on cellular coverage and dead zones. Please note that the information provided is based on my training data and may not include the latest developments. Here are a few websites that were active as of my last update:
- OpenSignal (www.opensignal.com): OpenSignal is a platform that provides coverage maps and network performance information for various mobile operators worldwide. It offers real-time data on signal strength, network speeds, and coverage areas, allowing users to compare different carriers and identify potential dead zones.
- RootMetrics (www.rootmetrics.com): RootMetrics conducts independent network performance tests and provides coverage maps for major cellular carriers in different countries. Their website offers detailed information on network reliability, data speeds, and call quality, helping users make informed decisions about their service providers.
- Sensorly (www.sensorly.com): Sensorly is a crowd-sourced coverage mapping platform that allows users to contribute data on cellular coverage and network performance. It provides interactive coverage maps and collects information on signal strength, data speeds, and dead zones reported by its community of users.
- CellMapper (www.cellmapper.net): CellMapper is a website and mobile app that provides detailed cellular tower information, coverage maps, and network performance data. It allows users to contribute data and view coverage maps to identify dead zones and areas with weak signal strength.
- Ookla (www.speedtest.net): While primarily known for its internet speed testing service, Ookla also provides a coverage map feature that allows users to view cellular network coverage and performance. It offers information on signal strength and network speeds, helping users identify areas with potential dead zones.
Please note that the availability and accuracy of these websites may have changed since my last update. I recommend conducting an online search to find the most up-to-date information on competing websites in the field of cellular coverage and dead zones.
Here are some websites that ChatGPT left out.