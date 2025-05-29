AT&T Mobility CJ Affiliate: New Terms Block Top Earners

AT&T Mobility’s CJ Affiliate Program: Why the New Terms Are Impossible to Accept and What It Means for Website Publishers

If you’re a website owner or affiliate marketer working with AT&T Mobility’s CJ Affiliate program, you may have recently noticed troubling updates to their terms and conditions. Many affiliates are finding it impossible to accept the new terms, raising concerns that these changes could be a deliberate strategy to exclude high-performing publishers who have been generating significant revenue for AT&T. Could this be a scam designed to avoid paying affiliates what they’ve earned? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the AT&T Mobility CJ Affiliate Program?

AT&T Mobility uses CJ Affiliate (formerly Commission Junction), one of the largest affiliate marketing networks, to partner with websites that promote AT&T products and services. Through this program, affiliates earn commissions by driving sales or leads via their online content. For many websites, this has been a lucrative source of steady income.

The New Terms: Why They’re Causing an Uproar

Recently, AT&T Mobility updated its CJ Affiliate program terms, requiring affiliates to accept a set of new conditions. However, many website owners report that these new terms are impossible to accept due to technical glitches, unclear language, or provisions that unfairly restrict affiliates’ rights. Complaints include:

Unable to finalize acceptance in the CJ Affiliate dashboard

Ambiguous or contradictory clauses limiting promotional methods

New fees or commission changes without clear explanation

Restrictive compliance rules that make earning commissions nearly impossible

As a result, affiliates who have been active and profitable are suddenly blocked from participating, cutting off their commission payments.

Is This a Scam to Push Out High Earners?

Many affected affiliates suspect this is more than just a technical issue or policy update. Instead, it looks like a deliberate tactic to kick out top-performing websites that have generated substantial revenue for AT&T Mobility over time. By imposing impossible-to-accept terms, the company may be:

Reducing affiliate payouts by disqualifying sites before commissions are paid

Limiting the number of affiliates to lower overall marketing costs

Avoiding transparency by not openly communicating the reasons behind the changes

This approach, if true, is highly controversial and risks damaging AT&T’s reputation among online marketers.

What Should Affiliates Do?

If you’re an affiliate facing this issue, here are some steps to consider:

Document everything: Keep screenshots and records of your attempts to accept the new terms and any communications with CJ Affiliate support. Contact CJ Affiliate support: Report the technical or acceptance issues directly to seek clarification or resolution. Reach out to AT&T Mobility: Try to connect with their affiliate management team to express concerns. Seek legal advice: If you believe commissions are being withheld unfairly, a legal review may be necessary. Consider alternative affiliate programs: Diversify to avoid reliance on one platform that may change terms unpredictably.

Conclusion: Proceed with Caution

The recent changes in AT&T Mobility’s CJ Affiliate program and the difficulties in accepting new terms raise serious questions about the company’s intentions. Whether a scam or poor policy execution, this development threatens to cut off income streams for many affiliate marketers who have helped AT&T grow online sales.

If you’re part of the program, stay informed, advocate for transparency, and prepare for alternatives. Affiliate marketing should be a win-win relationship, not one where publishers get unfairly shut out after years of delivering value.

Please comment below if you have had similar issues.

Here is an update: How to accept the new terms is not easy.

Accepting the new terms is not easy. You must first click on the attachment and then browse all the way to the bottom. It won't be in your browser's view, and you have to expand it to see the ACCEPT box. It took about 5 emails with their support to find this, and I still think this is a suspicious way to kick publishers out who can't figure it out as well.