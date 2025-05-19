Cellcom Outage Update: How to Stay Connected

Cellcom is a regional wireless provider serving approximately 300,000 customers primarily in northeastern Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and parts of Minnesota. As a subsidiary of Nsight, Cellcom is committed to serving rural communities and providing reliable network services, though infrastructure limitations can sometimes impact network redundancy.

Cellcom outages can disrupt essential services, impacting voice calls, messaging, and internet access. Whether caused by severe weather, technical malfunctions, or scheduled maintenance, knowing how to navigate a Cellcom outage can help you stay connected and minimize disruptions.

Why Cellcom Outages Happen

Network Maintenance: Cellcom occasionally schedules maintenance to upgrade or repair network infrastructure, causing temporary disruptions. Weather Events: Severe storms, heavy snowfall, or flooding can damage cell towers and interrupt service. Technical Issues: Hardware or software malfunctions can unexpectedly disrupt voice, SMS, and data services. Power Outages: Power failures can impact network equipment, particularly in rural areas. Construction Damage: Accidental cable cuts or infrastructure damage during construction can also cause network issues.

Checking Cellcom Outage Status

Official Outage Map: Visit the Cellcom website or app for real-time outage maps and updates.

Social Media Updates: Follow Cellcom’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts for timely announcements.

DownDetector: Monitor user-reported outages and service disruptions via DownDetector.

Customer Support: Call Cellcom support for specific outage information and expected restoration times.

Current Outage Update: May 2025

We are continuing to work to restore voice services. As a reminder, data services are not impacted. We recommend enabling applications and services that leverage our data network, such as iMessage, Facetime, and Video calling solutions. To enable these services, follow the below steps:

Android:

Google video calling has been integrated into Android Messages (Default messaging application). No setup is required, simply enter the message thread of the person you would like to call and select “Video call”.

Apple:

iMessage and Facetime services should already be enabled. To complete a call, open the Facetime app and select the contact you would like to call. If already set up, 3rd party apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, etc., will continue to function.

RCS Messaging: If both parties have RCS messaging enabled, messages will continue to send as normal. To confirm RCS messaging is enabled, follow these steps:

Enable RCS on iPhone

Enable RCS on Samsung

Enable RCS on Google

Enable RCS on Motorola

Cellcom customers: RCS messaging must have already been enabled prior to the outage in order to function.

Wi-Fi Calling: Wi-Fi calling is also impacted by this outage. We understand the need to make and receive calls. Below are some alternative solutions:

Android Users: Video calling features are available in Google Messages.

Apple Users: Facetime supports both video and audio calls to other users.

We are continuing to work to get voice services back online. As a reminder, Data services are not impacted. We recommend enabling applications and services that leverage our data network, such as iMessaging, RCS messaging, or 3rd party applications such as WhatsApp. To enable these services, follow the below steps:

We understand how important number portability is — and want to be upfront: the tools and processes required to complete number porting are part of the same voice and messaging functionality currently impacted by the outage. Until those services are restored, we’re unable to process port requests, either in or out.

This isn’t about preventing you from making a change — it’s simply a technical limitation of the current service disruption.

We recognize that some customers may have unique needs. While we can’t offer a broad workaround, if your situation is exceptional, please reach out to our Care team or stop in-store. We’ll work with you to see if there’s anything we can do in the meantime.

Thanks for your continued patience — we’re working hard to bring all services back online as quickly as possible.

Cellcom customers should have their guard up in case scammers take advantage of this service outage.

Currently, we are experiencing an outage affecting voice services and SMS messaging. Voice services remain unavailable, and our teams are actively working to resolve the issue. At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for full restoration.

Data, iMessage, RCS, and internet services are operational

Number porting remains impacted

We are dedicating every resource to restoring service and will keep you updated as we reach restoration milestones. Protecting your data is a top priority, and there is no indication of data breaches or security issues at this time. We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

What to Do During a Cellcom Outage

Use Wi-Fi Calling: If available, activate Wi-Fi calling to maintain phone communication.

Messaging Apps: Platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger can function over Wi-Fi.

Keep Devices Charged: Use portable power banks to keep devices operational during extended outages.

Communicate Updates: Inform friends, family, and colleagues of the outage and share alternate contact methods.

Preparing for Future Outages

Sign Up for Alerts: Register for outage notifications through the Cellcom app or website.

Backup Power Solutions: Keep a generator or solar charger to power essential devices.

Portable Hotspot: Consider a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot as a secondary connection.

Conclusion

Outages can be inconvenient, but with preparation and timely information, you can stay connected and minimize disruptions. Keep your devices charged, stay updated on service restoration efforts, and explore alternative communication methods until full service is restored.