Why AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile Charge for WhatsApp Int'l Calls

Customers of major U.S. carriers, including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, have recently reported unexpected charges for WhatsApp international calls, raising concerns and questions about the practice. While WhatsApp typically uses internet data to make calls, some users are seeing these calls treated as standard international calls, with charges of $50 or more for a single call — a practice some describe as a scam. This can occur if the call is inadvertently routed through a cellular network rather than strictly over Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Why U.S. Carriers Charge for WhatsApp International Calls

VoIP Calls Misclassified as Cellular Calls: In some cases, WhatsApp calls may be interpreted as regular phone calls if the network connection is unstable or if the call switches to a cellular network. Data Roaming and International Charges: If a WhatsApp call is made while roaming internationally, carriers may apply data roaming charges, which can add up quickly. Network Switching: When moving between Wi-Fi and cellular networks during a call, the call may register as a standard international call.

How to Avoid Charges for WhatsApp International Calls

Use Wi-Fi Exclusively: Ensure you are connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network before making a call.

Disable Cellular Data for WhatsApp: In your phone’s settings, restrict WhatsApp to Wi-Fi only.

Check Your Billing Statement: Review your carrier's bill for any unexpected charges and contact customer service if needed.

What to Do if You’re Charged

Contact your carrier’s customer support to clarify the charges.

Request a refund or adjustment if the call was mistakenly billed as an international call.

Monitor future usage to ensure calls are properly routed through data-only connections.

Reporting Unfair Charges to the FCC or FTC

If you believe you were unfairly charged or misled about WhatsApp international call charges, you can file a complaint with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) or the FTC (Federal Trade Commission). Both agencies handle consumer complaints related to telecommunications and deceptive business practices. Document the charges, keep records of communications with your carrier, and include all relevant details when submitting a complaint.

Understanding why major U.S. carriers charge for WhatsApp international calls can help users avoid unnecessary fees and stay connected without unexpected costs.