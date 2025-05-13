Will Starlink Allow Phone Calls from Airplanes?

As Starlink expands satellite internet to airplanes, will passengers be able to make phone calls onboard? Learn about the regulatory landscape and potential implications.

The Current Regulatory Landscape

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have strict regulations governing in-flight communication. While Wi-Fi is widely available, the use of cellular networks to make voice calls is typically prohibited. This restriction is intended to prevent signal interference with onboard avionics and ground-based networks.

Starlink's Capabilities and Potential Impact

Starlink's advanced satellite network offers high-speed internet with low latency, making it theoretically capable of supporting VoIP calls over Wi-Fi. Airlines could potentially leverage Starlink to provide passengers with internet-based calling services. However, this capability would still require regulatory approval and adherence to FAA and FCC guidelines.

Will Phone Calls Be Allowed?

For instance, on a recent Southwest flight, I attempted to make a quick phone call over Wi-Fi, but a flight attendant immediately asked me to stop, citing FAA rules prohibiting voice calls during the flight. This underscores how stringent current regulations are regarding in-flight communication, regardless of the technology used.

Interestingly, despite restrictions on making outgoing calls, some passengers report that their phones will still ring if they receive an incoming call over Wi-Fi. This anomaly further complicates the issue, as it demonstrates how Starlink and other satellite networks could technically facilitate phone connectivity, even if airlines prohibit voice calls.?

Despite Starlink's capabilities, the decision to permit in-flight calls ultimately rests with regulatory authorities and individual airlines. Some airlines may choose to allow VoIP calls over Wi-Fi, but others may maintain bans to preserve cabin tranquility. Furthermore, the FCC has previously proposed allowing in-flight cellular services but faced significant backlash from passengers and airline operators.

The Future of In-Flight Communication

Starlink's entry into the aviation sector could disrupt the current state of in-flight communication, offering faster internet and potentially enabling voice calls. However, regulatory hurdles and passenger concerns about noise disruption may limit the extent of these services. For now, travelers can expect continued internet access for messaging and browsing but may not see unrestricted voice calling anytime soon.

Conclusion

While Starlink has the technical capability to support phone calls from airplanes via internet-based services, regulatory and operational considerations are likely to keep voice calls restricted in the near term. The future of in-flight communication may evolve as satellite technology advances and regulations adapt, but passenger sentiment and safety concerns will remain key factors in shaping policy.