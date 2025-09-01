Cell Phone Laws by State 2025: Fines, Restrictions, and Penalties

Cell phone use while driving is one of the biggest safety concerns in the United States. By 2025, nearly every state has adopted laws restricting or banning certain uses of mobile devices behind the wheel. These laws aim to reduce distracted driving, prevent accidents, and improve safety for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

This comprehensive guide provides an overview of cell phone laws across all 50 states in 2025, along with a detailed penalties chart that breaks down fines, points, and enforcement.

Why Cell Phone Laws Matter in 2025

Distracted driving remains a top cause of crashes nationwide.

Texting bans are now nearly universal.

Hands-free laws are spreading quickly, with more than 30 states adopting them by 2025.

Novice drivers and school bus operators face stricter rules.

Schools themselves are increasingly regulating student phone use during class hours.

1. Texting Bans

Texting while driving is now banned in 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Montana remains the only state without a statewide texting ban in 2025.

Most of these bans are primary enforcement laws, meaning police can pull drivers over solely for violating the texting restriction.

2. Hands-Free / Handheld Device Bans

A growing number of states prohibit holding a phone while driving. As of 2025, 30 states and D.C. have hands-free laws. Iowa and Pennsylvania are the latest states to adopt these laws, both going into effect in mid-2025.

Hands-free rules generally allow:

Phones mounted on dashboards or windshields.

Voice-activated controls.

Bluetooth or other wireless systems.

Violations usually carry escalating fines and sometimes add points to a driver’s record.

3. Special Restrictions for Novice and School Bus Drivers

Because younger and less-experienced drivers are at higher risk, most states impose stricter bans:

Novice drivers : About 36 states ban all phone use, even hands-free, for learner’s permit holders or provisional licensees.

Teen drivers : Many states prohibit phone use for anyone under 18 while driving.

School bus drivers: At least 20 states prohibit all phone use while operating a bus with children onboard.

4. Cell Phones in Schools

Beyond driving, classroom cell phone restrictions are on the rise. By 2025, 26 states have implemented laws or guidance requiring schools to limit or ban student phone use during the day. These policies are designed to:

Reduce distractions during learning.

Improve student focus.

Cut down on bullying and social media pressure.

5. State-by-State Comparison of Laws (2025)

State Texting Ban Handheld Ban Novice/Teen Restriction School Bus Ban Student Use in Schools California Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Texas Yes No Yes Yes Local Florida Yes Yes Yes Yes Local New York Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pennsylvania Yes Yes (2025) Yes Yes Yes Iowa Yes Yes (2025) Yes Yes Local Montana No No No No Local … … … … … …

(Table continues for all 50 states — laws vary widely by category.)

6. Penalties for Cell Phone Violations by State (2025)

While most states prohibit texting or handheld phone use, the penalties for breaking the law differ greatly. Some states issue small fines, while others impose large penalties, points, and repeat-offender escalations.

State-by-State Penalty Table

State 1st Offense Fine 2nd Offense Fine License Points Notes Alabama $25 $50 2 Texting only Alaska $50 $100 2 Higher fines after crashes Arizona $75 $150 3 Hands-free required Arkansas $100 $200 3 School zones double fines California $20 $50 1 Statewide hands-free Colorado $50 $100 4 Repeat violations higher Connecticut $150 $300 3 Handheld ban Delaware $100 $200 2 Primary enforcement Florida $30 $60 3 Doubled in school zones Georgia $50 $100 1–2 Escalates with repeats Hawaii $250 $500 3 Heavier in school zones Illinois $75 $150 3 Work zone fines double Indiana $35 $75 2 Low initial fines Iowa $45 $90 3 Hands-free law in 2025 Kentucky $25 $50 2 Texting ban only Louisiana $175 $500 3 Strong penalties Maine $50 $250 2 Escalates quickly Maryland $75 $125 1–3 Higher if crash occurs Massachusetts $100 $250 2 Statewide ban Michigan $100 $250 3 Points added Minnesota $120 $300 3 Escalating fines Mississippi $100 $200 2 No handheld ban Missouri $50 $100 2 Expanded law 2023 Montana — — — No statewide ban Nebraska $200 $300 3 Higher than average Nevada $50 $100 4 Aggressive enforcement New Hampshire $100 $250 2 “Hands-free NH” law New Jersey $200 $400 3 Harsh fines New Mexico $25 $50 2 Texting ban only New York $50 $200 5 Among toughest penalties North Carolina $100 $200 2 Novice/teen strict North Dakota $100 $200 2 Texting only Ohio $150 $250 2 New handheld ban Oklahoma $100 $200 2 Texting ban only Oregon $265 $440 4 Very high fines Pennsylvania $50 $100 3 New hands-free law Rhode Island $85 $100 2 Doubled in school zones South Carolina $25 $50 0 No points added South Dakota $100 $200 2 Texting ban Tennessee $50 $100 3 Primary enforcement Texas $25 $200 2 Texting ban only Utah $100 $200 3 Escalates quickly Vermont $200 $500 5 Among strictest Virginia $125 $250 3 Strong statewide ban Washington $136 $234 3 Known as “E-DUI” law West Virginia $100 $200 3 Points added Wisconsin $100 $200 4 Distracted driving law Wyoming $75 $200 2 No handheld ban

7. Key Takeaways

Texting bans are nearly universal, with Montana as the exception.

Hands-free laws now cover more than half the country, with new 2025 additions.

Novice, teen, and school bus drivers face stricter rules in most states.

Penalties vary widely : fines can range from $20 in California to $500 in Vermont or Hawaii.

License points matter : in states like New York and Vermont, violations can add up to 5 points, increasing insurance rates.

School phone bans are the new frontier, with over half of states moving toward restrictions during school hours.

Conclusion

Cell phone laws in 2025 reflect the growing urgency to combat distracted driving and keep schools focused. From universal texting bans to expanding hands-free requirements, drivers nationwide are facing tougher restrictions and higher penalties. For students, restrictions in classrooms highlight the broader cultural push to balance connectivity with safety and focus.

Knowing the specific laws and penalties in your state is critical to avoiding fines, license points, and crashes. With enforcement tightening and penalties increasing, 2025 marks a turning point in how America treats phone use behind the wheel and in schools.