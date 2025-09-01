Cell Phone Laws by State 2025: Fines, Restrictions, and Penalties

Using A Phone While Driving

Cell phone use while driving is one of the biggest safety concerns in the United States. By 2025, nearly every state has adopted laws restricting or banning certain uses of mobile devices behind the wheel. These laws aim to reduce distracted driving, prevent accidents, and improve safety for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

This comprehensive guide provides an overview of cell phone laws across all 50 states in 2025, along with a detailed penalties chart that breaks down fines, points, and enforcement.

Why Cell Phone Laws Matter in 2025

  • Distracted driving remains a top cause of crashes nationwide.

  • Texting bans are now nearly universal.

  • Hands-free laws are spreading quickly, with more than 30 states adopting them by 2025.

  • Novice drivers and school bus operators face stricter rules.

  • Schools themselves are increasingly regulating student phone use during class hours.

1. Texting Bans

Texting while driving is now banned in 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Montana remains the only state without a statewide texting ban in 2025.

Most of these bans are primary enforcement laws, meaning police can pull drivers over solely for violating the texting restriction.

2. Hands-Free / Handheld Device Bans

A growing number of states prohibit holding a phone while driving. As of 2025, 30 states and D.C. have hands-free laws. Iowa and Pennsylvania are the latest states to adopt these laws, both going into effect in mid-2025.

Hands-free rules generally allow:

  • Phones mounted on dashboards or windshields.

  • Voice-activated controls.

  • Bluetooth or other wireless systems.

Violations usually carry escalating fines and sometimes add points to a driver’s record.

3. Special Restrictions for Novice and School Bus Drivers

Because younger and less-experienced drivers are at higher risk, most states impose stricter bans:

  • Novice drivers: About 36 states ban all phone use, even hands-free, for learner’s permit holders or provisional licensees.

  • Teen drivers: Many states prohibit phone use for anyone under 18 while driving.

  • School bus drivers: At least 20 states prohibit all phone use while operating a bus with children onboard.

4. Cell Phones in Schools

Beyond driving, classroom cell phone restrictions are on the rise. By 2025, 26 states have implemented laws or guidance requiring schools to limit or ban student phone use during the day. These policies are designed to:

  • Reduce distractions during learning.

  • Improve student focus.

  • Cut down on bullying and social media pressure.

5. State-by-State Comparison of Laws (2025)

State Texting Ban Handheld Ban Novice/Teen Restriction School Bus Ban Student Use in Schools
California Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Texas Yes No Yes Yes Local
Florida Yes Yes Yes Yes Local
New York Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Pennsylvania Yes Yes (2025) Yes Yes Yes
Iowa Yes Yes (2025) Yes Yes Local
Montana No No No No Local

(Table continues for all 50 states — laws vary widely by category.)

6. Penalties for Cell Phone Violations by State (2025)

While most states prohibit texting or handheld phone use, the penalties for breaking the law differ greatly. Some states issue small fines, while others impose large penalties, points, and repeat-offender escalations.

State-by-State Penalty Table

State 1st Offense Fine 2nd Offense Fine License Points Notes
Alabama $25 $50 2 Texting only
Alaska $50 $100 2 Higher fines after crashes
Arizona $75 $150 3 Hands-free required
Arkansas $100 $200 3 School zones double fines
California $20 $50 1 Statewide hands-free
Colorado $50 $100 4 Repeat violations higher
Connecticut $150 $300 3 Handheld ban
Delaware $100 $200 2 Primary enforcement
Florida $30 $60 3 Doubled in school zones
Georgia $50 $100 1–2 Escalates with repeats
Hawaii $250 $500 3 Heavier in school zones
Illinois $75 $150 3 Work zone fines double
Indiana $35 $75 2 Low initial fines
Iowa $45 $90 3 Hands-free law in 2025
Kentucky $25 $50 2 Texting ban only
Louisiana $175 $500 3 Strong penalties
Maine $50 $250 2 Escalates quickly
Maryland $75 $125 1–3 Higher if crash occurs
Massachusetts $100 $250 2 Statewide ban
Michigan $100 $250 3 Points added
Minnesota $120 $300 3 Escalating fines
Mississippi $100 $200 2 No handheld ban
Missouri $50 $100 2 Expanded law 2023
Montana No statewide ban
Nebraska $200 $300 3 Higher than average
Nevada $50 $100 4 Aggressive enforcement
New Hampshire $100 $250 2 “Hands-free NH” law
New Jersey $200 $400 3 Harsh fines
New Mexico $25 $50 2 Texting ban only
New York $50 $200 5 Among toughest penalties
North Carolina $100 $200 2 Novice/teen strict
North Dakota $100 $200 2 Texting only
Ohio $150 $250 2 New handheld ban
Oklahoma $100 $200 2 Texting ban only
Oregon $265 $440 4 Very high fines
Pennsylvania $50 $100 3 New hands-free law
Rhode Island $85 $100 2 Doubled in school zones
South Carolina $25 $50 0 No points added
South Dakota $100 $200 2 Texting ban
Tennessee $50 $100 3 Primary enforcement
Texas $25 $200 2 Texting ban only
Utah $100 $200 3 Escalates quickly
Vermont $200 $500 5 Among strictest
Virginia $125 $250 3 Strong statewide ban
Washington $136 $234 3 Known as “E-DUI” law
West Virginia $100 $200 3 Points added
Wisconsin $100 $200 4 Distracted driving law
Wyoming $75 $200 2 No handheld ban

7. Key Takeaways

  • Texting bans are nearly universal, with Montana as the exception.

  • Hands-free laws now cover more than half the country, with new 2025 additions.

  • Novice, teen, and school bus drivers face stricter rules in most states.

  • Penalties vary widely: fines can range from $20 in California to $500 in Vermont or Hawaii.

  • License points matter: in states like New York and Vermont, violations can add up to 5 points, increasing insurance rates.

  • School phone bans are the new frontier, with over half of states moving toward restrictions during school hours.

Conclusion

Cell phone laws in 2025 reflect the growing urgency to combat distracted driving and keep schools focused. From universal texting bans to expanding hands-free requirements, drivers nationwide are facing tougher restrictions and higher penalties. For students, restrictions in classrooms highlight the broader cultural push to balance connectivity with safety and focus.

Knowing the specific laws and penalties in your state is critical to avoiding fines, license points, and crashes. With enforcement tightening and penalties increasing, 2025 marks a turning point in how America treats phone use behind the wheel and in schools.

