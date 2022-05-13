What Phones Are Friendly With Wireless Chargers? Here is a list

Starting at iPhone 8, X, XS, 10, 11, 12, 13

Wireless charging is a better option for your phone than plugging in with a cable all the time.

Wireless charging is great for people who do not want to charge their phone every night.

However, wireless charging is not as fast as cable charging.

The phones listed all have the same charging capability (Qi), but it's important to note that some phones may be able to charge faster than others depending on the charger used and whether or not you've updated your software on the device itself.

Samsung Galaxy S6, S7, and S8

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are the latest models to work with wireless chargers. This list includes the following:

Galaxy S6, S7 and S8 series

Galaxy Note 5 and later models

Samsung Note 5

You can use a wireless charging pad to charge your Samsung Note 5. It's a phone, it's a Samsung, and it's also a Note.

LG G4, G5, and G6

The G4, G5 and G6 are all compatible with wireless charging. However, you must purchase a specific type of charger for each device. The best way to ensure compatibility is to buy the charger from the brand itself. The LG-QC2 and LG-USBCVID can be used with any Qi-enabled phone and come in black or white.

Google Nexus 6 and 7

The Google Nexus 6 and 7 are two smartphones that were introduced in 2014 and released in two sizes. The Nexus 6 has a 6-inch screen, while the Nexus 7 has a 7-inch screen. Both of these devices are equipped with high-resolution screens and both have rear-facing cameras as well as front-facing ones. They also both run on Android operating systems.

Lumia 1520, 930, and 920

The benefits of wireless charging are that it's convenient, easy to use, and doesn't require you to deal with wires. It also saves you from having to buy a new charger every time your phone dies and you have to charge it. The downsides are that it's slower than wired charging (usually about 1/3 slower), and that some phones can't be charged wirelessly because of their design or battery size.

It's a lot of phones.

It's a lot of phones. The list of devices that support wireless charging is constantly growing, and as of 2019, almost all new phones will have the technology built-in. This means that if you have a phone released within the last couple of years, there's a good chance it will work with wireless chargers.

While many wireless chargers are compatible with multiple devices—and some are even capable of charging two devices at once—you should still check the product description before buying if you want to make sure your charger can handle your specific phone model.

What are the best quality wireless chargers?

Mophie Snap+ wireless chargers.